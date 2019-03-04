Jonas Brothers: See Joe, Nick & Kevin’s Hunkiest Pics In Honor Of The Band’s Reunion

The Jonas Brothers are back! We’re taking a look at some of their hottest photos now that the band has officially reunited!

If you grew up in the golden age of Disney, then you’re likely fully aware by now that the boy band of our youth – the Jonas Brothers – have officially reunited after splitting up six years ago. (If you haven’t heard yet though, then allow me to start off by saying: THIS IS AN S.O.S.)

Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas revived our fangirl hearts on March 1 when they dropped a new single “Sucker” with an accompanying music video. But that’s not all! They’re also taking over The Late Late Show With James Corden all week, starting tonight, March 4, and yes, there WILL be a Carpool Karaoke. Are you burnin’ up yet? Because we sure are!

The music video for “Sucker” was an incredible way for these guys to make their epic comeback. The track is basically about being a “sucker” for someone you love, so the JoBros needed to enlist some pretty important loved ones to appear in the video. Thankfully, the J Sisters had some time to spare! Nick and Kevin’s wives, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas, and Joe’s fiancée Sophie Turner all starred in the visual, and while we were definitely here for the JoBros reunion, we’d definitely admit these three women were the true highlights of the video.

