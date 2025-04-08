Johnny Gaudreau’s Wife: About Meredith & Marriage to Her Late Husband

Image Credit: NHLI via Getty Images

Though Johnny Gaudreau rests eternally, his spirit lives on through his family. The former NHL player’s widow, Meredith, recently welcomed their fourth child. In an Instagram post, she shared that their newborn, born on April 1, 2025, weighed and measured exactly like Johnny did when he was born. Meredith expressed her love and excitement in the caption, “I love you so much my baby! We are going to have so much fun. I can’t wait to give you the best life, my special boy forever. John, thank you for giving me our beautiful family. We love u, Daddy and miss you so much.”

Despite the immense grief of losing Johnny, Meredith continues to honor his memory and their legacy. Learn more about their relationship below.

How Long Were Meredith and Johnny Gaudreau Married?

Meredith and Johnny were married for three years before his tragic death in August 2024. They tied the knot on September 4, 2021, and during those years, built a life full of love and shared experiences. They were partners not only in marriage but also in parenthood.

How Did Johnny Gaudreau Die?

Johnny passed away on August 29, 2024, after a tragic incident in which he and his brother, Matthew, were riding bicycles the day before their sister’s wedding. The two were struck by a drunk driver, which resulted in their deaths. It was a heartbreaking loss for the Gaudreau family and their loved ones.

In honor of Johnny, Meredith shared an emotional post on Instagram, stating, “The absolute best dad in the world. So caring and loving. The best partner to go through parenthood with. John never missed a single appointment. Was the best at putting the baby to sleep and the Apple of Noa’s eye. I love how much she looks like him. We are going to make you proud. We love you so so so much daddy.”

How Many Kids Did Meredith and Johnny Gaudreau Have?

Meredith and Johnny had three children: Noa, Johnny Jr., and their newest addition, Carter Michael. Meredith shared that Carter was given Johnny’s middle name, further honoring his memory, and looks just like his father.