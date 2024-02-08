Johnny Galecki’s Wife: Meet the ‘Big Bang Theory’ Alum’s Spouse Morgan Galecki

Johnny Galecki is a sitcom veteran. Early on in his career, he went from a guest star on Roseanne to a permanent cast member in the 90s, and he later reprised his role as David Healy in the spinoff The Conners. Despite his appearances on the classic sitcom, Johnny is definitely best known for portraying Leonard Hofstadter on the CBS stable The Big Bang Theory from 2007 to 2019. Outside of his TV work, he’s appeared in a handful of movies, including classics like National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation and I Know What You Did Last Summer.

While Johnny has mostly been quiet since The Big Bang Theory ended, he did just reveal that he had quietly married his now-wife Morgan Galecki, and he revealed that they welcomed a daughter together in a profile for Architectural Digest. While the pair mostly keep their relationship out of the spotlight, here’s everything you need to know about Johnny’s marriage.

Johnny and Morgan Have Mostly Kept Their Relationship Private

Johnny and Morgan have not divulged many details about their relationship. In fact, they’ve almost entirely kept it under wraps. The Big Bang Theory star went public with their romance in January 2023, when he posted a series of photos from a trip to Disney World with Morgan and his son. The first photo in the set was seemingly the three of them taken at Epcot.

Johnny’s marriage to Morgan was revealed in the AD profile, but few other details were released, such as when they got married or what Morgan’s profession is. She did pose with him for a few photos inside their gorgeous home though. In the profile, it was revealed that she was pregnant at the time of the shoot, and they welcomed their daughter Oona Evelena.

They Live in Nashville

It was revealed that Johnny and Morgan reside in Nashville in the AD piece. The actor revealed that he bought the home in 2018, one year before The Big Bang Theory came to an end. He admitted that he never felt at home in Los Angeles. “I never felt like much of an Angeleno,” he told the outlet. “And I did try. I say that with sadness, not with snobbery. Thirty years is just a very long time to live in a city that you’re not all that comfortable in.”

Johnny Shares a Son With His Ex

Throughout his career, Johnny has had some short-term relationships with co-stars, including Sara Gilbert, who he appeared with on Roseanne. He also briefly dated his The Big Bang Theory co-star Kaley Cuoco, but they remained on good terms after their breakup. He began dating his ex Alaina Meyer in 2018. The pair welcomed their son in November 2019, but they split up one year later.