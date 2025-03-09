John Goodman’s Health: About His Past Alcoholism & Reported Hip Injury

Image Credit: WireImage

John Goodman has been a part of the film industry for decades. The esteemed actor, whose most well-known credits include The Big Lebowski, Argo and Monsters Inc., knows a thing or two about working on sets and the occasional setbacks that an actor can face, such as injuries. And in early 2025, John reportedly experienced a hip injury that took him out of production for a short time. Fans were naturally concerned and wondered how John’s health was.

In addition to John’s injury and reported hospitalization, the Missouri native ran into bad luck at the beginning of the year amid the Los Angeles County wildfires. According to numerous reports, John’s Pacific Palisades home burned down in the Palisades fire.

Below, learn more about John’s health and how he’s doing now following the on-set hip injury.

How Old Is John Goodman Now?

John is currently 72 years old. He turns 73 on June 20, 2025.

John Goodman’s Health

In March 2025, PEOPLE reported the news of John’s hip injury. According to the outlet, the actor was given time to recover, with a spokesperson from the Warner Bros. Pictures movie confirming in a statement, “John Goodman experienced a hip injury. He received immediate medical attention that led to a brief delay in shooting to allow him time to recover. The production resumes shooting next week following John’s full recovery.”

It’s unclear how John was injured on the set of the untitled production. According to IMDb, the film follows the “most powerful man in the world [who] causes a disaster and embarks on a mission to prove that he is the savior of humanity.”

Throughout his career, John has spoken candidly about struggling with alcoholism. During a 2012 interview with The Guardian, the actor, who voices Sulley in Monsters Inc., revealed that he checked himself into a rehabilitation facility in 2007 to seek help.

“It was getting to be too much,” John said. “It was 30 years of a disease that was taking its toll on everyone around me, and it had got to the point where, every time I did it, it was becoming more and more debilitating. It was life or death. It was time to stop.”

When asked whether his alcoholism was affecting his work, John confirmed that it “certain was” and pointed to, “Temperament. Memory. Depression.”

In the years to come, John also lost weight. By 2024, multiple outlets reported that he had lost around 200 pounds.

John Goodman’s Net Worth

As of 2025, John has a sizable net worth of $35 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).