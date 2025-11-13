John Fetterman’s Health: How the Senator Is Doing After He Was Hospitalized for a Fall

Image Credit: Getty Images

Senator John Fetterman suffered from a fall on November 13, 2025, resulting in his hospitalization in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The 56-year-old Democrat’s spokesperson released a statement on his behalf that day, updating concerned constituents about his health.

Why Was John Fetterman Hospitalized in 2025?

Fetterman was hospitalized after falling in Braddock, Pennsylvania, on November 13, 2025. According to his spokesperson, who shared a statement about the incident via the senator’s X account, Fetterman was taken to a hospital “out of an abundance of caution.”

“During an early morning walk, Senator Fetterman sustained a fall near his home in Braddock. Out of an abundance of caution, he was transported to a hospital in Pittsburgh,” the spokesperson’s statement began, adding that the reason for Fetterman’s fall was due to a “ventricular fibrillation flare-up that led to Senator Fetterman feeling light-headed, falling to the ground and hitting his face with minor injuries.”

How Is John Fetterman Doing After His Fall?

Fetterman released a statement via his spokesperson, joking, “If you thought my face looked bad before, wait until you see it now!”

“He is doing well and receiving routine observation at the hospital,” the rep explained in the X announcement. “He has opted to stay so doctors can fine-tune his medication regimen. Senator Fetterman is grateful for the EMTs, doctors, and nurses who are providing his care.”

Does John Fetterman Have Health Issues?

Yes, Fetterman was diagnosed with “atrial fibrillation, an irregular heart rhythm, along with a decreased heart pump” in 2017 by his cardiologist Dr. Ramesh Chandra, but his diagnosis was not disclosed to the public until 2022. That year, he suffered from a stroke.

“The prognosis I can give for John’s heart is this: If he takes his medications, eats healthy and exercises, he’ll be fine,” Chandra explained, according to CNN. “If he does what I’ve told him, and I do believe that he is taking his recovery and his health very seriously this time, he should be able to campaign and serve in the U.S. Senate without a problem.”