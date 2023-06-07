Joel McHale’s Wife Sarah Williams: Everything To Know About Their Marriage

Joel McHale is a comedian known for hosting the former show, The Soup, and for previously starring on Community.

He is married to Sarah Williams.

The pair also share two sons.

Season 2 of Joel’s show, Crime Scene Kitchen, premiered on Jun. 5, 2023.

From The Soup, Community, to Animal Control and more, it’s no surprise that comedian Joel McHale, 51, is a global star. Most recently, the longtime funnyman celebrated the Season 2 premiere of, Crime Scene Kitchen, a cooking competition that premiered Jun. 5, 2023. “If you’re tired of me reminding you of the premiere tonight of Season 2 of #crimescenekitchen (9/8c) then don’t listen to me—-listen to Chef @gordongram. #bam #gordonramsay (Thanks Gordon [Ramsay]!),” he captioned the promotional poster on Jun. 5. When Joel isn’t busy hosting cooking shows he is often spotted spending time with his wife, Sarah Williams. Amid the premiere of Season 2 of the show, here is everything to know about his leading lady!

Joel McHale’s Wife

Although Joel is most known for his hilarious jokes and feel-good shows, he is also a doting husband. The 51-year-old has steadily been married to Sarah since 1996 and they are still going strong! Sarah is a proud artist and a “Spiritual Director,” per her Instagram bio page. She often created mixed media collages and shares them online. “Feeling Fallish🍃🍁 Spray paint marbling on an old page from the book ‘Heidi’. Not sure I actually ever read it🤔 #acardaday2022,” she captioned a photo of one of her art pieces in Oct. 2022.

Sarah is not only a dedicated artist, but also passionate about her husband. The duo recently celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary in July 2022. “✨2️⃣6️⃣✨ Happy Anniversary @joelmchale. Thanks for being the best partner in love and life. I’m so glad I get to keep growing up with you. ❤️ ,” she captioned the adorable throwback photos of them together. Prior to that, in Nov. 2021, the artist took to Instagram to wish Joel a happy 50th birthday. “Happy 50th birthday @joelmchale! You are the best partner in all the things- loving, parenting, mountain climbing, cooking, cleaning, laughing and living just to name a few,” her sweet caption began. “Thanks for being ridiculous, kind and loving. I don’t know what I would do without you. Happy, happy day- so glad I get to spend it with you. 🎉❤️.”

What Has Joel Said About Marriage

During a 2021 interview with Wired, Joel opened up about his and Sarah’s courting days. “I called my friend Kim, and I was like, ‘Hey, do you think you could put a good word in for me with Sarah Williams?'”, he told the outlet at the time. “And she was like, ‘Good luck,’ but Sarah took pity on me and allowed me to take her out, and then I wore her down, and she then eventually agreed to marry me.” Later, on Jul. 20, 2022, Joel took to Instagram to celebrate his 26th anniversary with his longtime bride.

“26 years married!?!?!? Wow. I love you. Thank you Sarah Elizabeth. You continue to shatter world record after world record for patience with my annoying a** (evidenced by me in this picture grinding my right eye into your left orbital),” his caption of their loved-up photo began. “I love you where the mountain air is thin, I love you where the air is thick with cologne/pretension and I love you all places in between. Thanks for doing this with me. I’m so dang lucky. 💜 I love you.”

Does Joel McHale Have Kids?

Not only do Sarah and Joel have a passionate marriage, but they are also proud parents! Sarah and her hubby have two sons, Eddie, 18, and Isaac, 15. Joel recently took to Instagram on Jan. 14, 2023, to celebrate his eldest’s birthday. “Wait…what happened?—-somehow 18 years has gone by & my beautiful boy is somehow 18 YEARS OLD TODAY. HAPPY BIRTHDAY EDDIE!! Boy oh boy do I love you. You’re one of the most original people on this planet & you’ve become such a Good young man,” the proud dad gushed in the caption. “I can’t wait to see what you do next. Love you & love you! (Your hair continues to be glorious. I’m so jealous. And please don’t age anymore. It makes me feel old). #happybirthdayeddie.”

During a prior interview with PEOPLE, the Animal Control star opened up about what it’s like raising two sons. “How have my children changed my life? I don’t have that Lamborghini Diablo because of all the money I’ve spent on them,” he joked to the outlet when Eddie was just 11 years old. “Instead of wiping one, I now wipe three butts. But that’s happening less and less now.”

And in Sept. 2018, Sarah’s spouse told US Weekly that they had suffered a miscarriage and leaned on Dr. Drew Pinsky for support. “This is very personal, but my wife had a miscarriage and we really consulted with him a lot,” he explained to the outlet at the time. “It was so strange and wonderful that this very famous TV doctor was like, ‘Yeah, what’s going on?’ We’re forever in debt to that man.”