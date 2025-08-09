Joe Mazzulla’s Net Worth: How Much Money the Boston Celtics Coach Makes

Image Credit: Getty Images

Joe Mazzulla has quickly risen through the NBA coaching ranks to become one of the league’s youngest and most talked-about head coaches. After taking over the Boston Celtics in 2022, he’s led the team through high-pressure playoff runs and cemented his place on the sidelines.

On August 8, 2025, Mazzulla signed a multi-year contract extension with the Celtics, “This is truly a blessing,” Mazzulla said in a statement. “I would not be here without my faith, my wife, and my children. We are thankful for the partnership with our ownership groups, (president of basketball operations Brad Stevens’) mentorship and the support of our staff. Most importantly, I am grateful for the players I have been able to coach the past three seasons. I look forward to competing for the Celtics and the city of Boston.”

With his growing success, many fans are curious about how much he earns and what his net worth looks like today. Find out below.

Who Is Joe Mazzulla?

Mazzulla is the head coach of the Boston Celtics, taking over the role in February 2023 after serving as interim coach earlier that season. A former college basketball player for West Virginia University, Mazzulla began his coaching career in the NCAA before joining the Celtics as an assistant in 2019. Known for his analytical approach and calm presence on the sidelines, Mazzulla guided the Celtics to an NBA championship in 2024.

“We are very excited that Joe has agreed to extend with the Celtics,” president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said in a . “He understands the job and has a passion for the Celtics that is only rivaled by our most die-hard fans. He’s worked hard and accomplished amazing things in his first three years as head coach — including averaging over 60 wins per season and winning the 2024 NBA Championship. Joe is a gifted leader who brings a consistent commitment to learning, improving, and maximizing each day we get to compete for the Boston Celtics.”

What Is Joe Mazzulla’s Net Worth?

Mazzulla’s net worth is estimated to be between $5 million and $8 million as of 2025. His earnings come primarily from his NBA coaching contracts, along with past assistant coaching salaries and NCAA coaching positions.

How Much Does Joe Mazzulla Make as Celtics Head Coach?

While the Celtics did not publicly disclose the exact terms of Mazzulla’s new deal, he was previously earning about $4.5 million per year under a four-year contract signed in early 2023, valued at approximately $16.6 million in total.