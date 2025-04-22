Joe Exotic’s Husband: Meet Jorge Marquez & the Tiger King’s Ex-Husbands

Image Credit: Courtesy of NETFLIX

Almost everyone remembers when Tiger King became the biggest discussion topic. Now that Joe Exotic (real name: Joseph Allen Maldonado) is in prison and the buzz about his story died down, he is making headlines once again for his latest marriage. The former Oklahoma zookeeper announced that he married his new husband after they met during incarceration.

Below, get to know Joe’s new husband and learn about his past marriages.

Who Is Joe Exotic?

Joe is a media personality and a businessman known for formerly managing Oklahoma’s Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park (a.k.a Tiger King Park). In 2019, Joe was convicted on 17 federal charges of animal abuse and two counts of attempted murder for hire in the plot to kill his rival Carole Baskin, the founder of Big Cat Rescue. He was sentenced to 22 years in prison, but his sentence was reduced to 21 years.

Joe Exotic’s New Husband

In April 2025, Joe revealed that he married Jorge Marquez, whom he got engaged to in late 2024 while both were incarcerated.

In an X post, Joe tweeted a picture of him and Jorge wearing tuxedos. He wrote, “Never been more proud of someone. Meet my husband Jorge Flores Maldonado.”

On Instagram, Joe shared photos of him and Jorge and made a public plea to Donald Trump to help with his freedom.

“He has gotten me through so much fighting cancer under these conditions,” Joe captioned his post, referring to Jorge. “All I pray to God for is Trump woll [sic] allow me to enjoy a little life outside with him before it’s too late. I love you Jorge you are my life [sic].”

In October 2024, Joe announced his engagement to Jorge via X, tweeting, “Meet Jorge Marquez he is 33 [sic]. He is so amazing and is from Mexico. Now, the quest of getting married in prison and getting him asylum or we [will] be leaving America when we both get out. Either way, I wish I would have met him long ago.”

Joe Exotic’s Ex-Husbands

Before tying the knot with Jorge in 2025, Joe was married twice in the past. Previously, he was married to Travis Maldonado from 2015 until 2017. Travis accidentally shot himself and died as a result at the time. Joe then moved on with second husband Dillon Passage until they split in 2021. They finalized their divorce in 2023.

Joe Exotic’s Net Worth

Since Joe is serving his 21-year prison sentence, his net worth likely will not improve over time. As of April 2025, his net worth is below 0 at -$1 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.