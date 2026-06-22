Joaquim Valente Net Worth: How Much Money Gisele Bundchen’s Husband Makes

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Joaquim Valente may have first entered the public eye as Gisele Bündchen‘s jiu-jitsu instructor, but he has since become an important part of her life. Following Bündchen’s 2022 divorce from Tom Brady, the pair developed a close friendship that eventually turned romantic. Since then, they’ve welcomed their first child together and reportedly tied the knot in late 2025.

Hollywood Life has the details on Joaquim, below.

Who Is Joaquim Valente?

Joaquim is from Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. The 38-year-old and his siblings moved to the United States to create their jiujitsu business, Valente Brothers, which is where he met Gisele.

What Is Joaquim Valente’s Job?

Since he and Gisele first started dating, Joaquim’s career as a jiujitsu instructor has taken center stage. According to the Valente Brothers’ website, their “mission” for students is “to raise the physical confidence and overall wellness of students of all ages by teaching a complete and efficient self-defense skill set within a safe, clean, positive and respectful environment.”

“We are committed to preserving the technical and philosophical roots of jūjutsu (jiu-jitsu) as imparted to us by Grandmasters Helio Gracie and Dr. Pedro Valente Sr.,” the website’s description reads.

Gisele has discussed her experience attending jiujitsu classes with Joaquim. In a February 2022 Instagram post, the model shared clips of herself training with the Valentes.

“I believe the more tools we have in our toolbox the better,” Gisele wrote in her caption. “I feel stronger, more confidence and empowered since I started practicing self-defense. I feel it’s an important skill for all, but specially for us women. Thank you @ValenteBrothers for being awesome teachers and for making training so much fun. I am looking forward to keep improving. Let’s go!”

At first, only Gisele’s son Benjamin — whom she shares with ex Tom along with daughter Vivian — was enrolled in the jiu-jitsu classes. But Joaquim eventually convinced the mother of two to join in, she told Dust magazine in 2022, per E! News.

“Initially, I wasn’t even considering it for myself,” she told the publication at the time. “But when I brought Ben to the first class and started talking to Joaquim, I realized that it was much more than self-defense.”

What Is Joaquim Valente’s Net Worth in 2026?

Joaquin’s net worth ranges from $1 million to $5 million as of 2026, according to multiple outlets.