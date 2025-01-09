JJ Redick’s Wife: About Chelsea Redick & Their Marriage

Image Credit: WireImage

California is currently facing a natural disaster that has caused many to lose their homes and belongings, including several celebrities like JJ Redick. According to TMZ, the 40-year-old lost the home he shares with his family. In a pre-game interview on January 7, 2025, before the Lakers’ game against the Dallas Mavericks, he said on a clip shared on X, “I just want to acknowledge and send thoughts and prayers to everyone in Palisades right now. That’s where I live.”

So who is JJ Redick, and why is he such an important figure in the Los Angeles community? Learn more about JJ, his wife, and their home below.

JJ Redick ends his press conference by expressing thoughts and prayers for those affected by the Palisades fire. pic.twitter.com/tuzJtK09kR — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) January 7, 2025

Who is JJ Redick?

Born Jonathan Clay Redick on June 24, 1984, in Cookeville, Tennessee, JJ is currently an NBA coach for the Los Angeles Lakers. He also had a successful career as a former basketball player, playing for teams like the Orlando Magic, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, and more.

Who is JJ Redick’s Wife?

JJ has been married to Chelsea Redick (née Kilgore) since 2010. She was born on May 12, 1987, in Florida.

Does JJ Redick Have Kids?

JJ and Chelsea have two children together, Knox and Kai Redick.

JJ Redick’s Family Was Evacuated During the 2025 Fires

JJ and his family were among those who had to evacuate and lose their home in the devastating fires. In his pregame interview on Tuesday, he shared that his family had evacuated. He expressed concern, saying, “Our family, my wife’s family, my wife’s twin sister, they’ve evacuated. I know a lot of people are freaking out right now, including my family. From the sound of things, with the winds coming (on Tuesday night), I know a lot of people are scared. So I just want to acknowledge that. Thoughts and prayers for sure, and hope everybody stays safe.”

Alongside him, other stars such as Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, Paris Hilton, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, and Anna Faris—who live in the area—have also lost their homes due to the flames.