Jimmy Butler Injury Update: What Happened to the Warriors Player

Golden State Warriors player Jimmy Butler was injured during the NBA playoffs against the Houston Rockets. Learn more about his injury and when he’s expected to return below.

Reading Time: 2 minute
April 24, 2025 3:35PM EDT
HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 23: Jimmy Butler III #10 of the Golden State Warriors heads to the locker room in the first half after an injury against the Houston Rockets in Game Two of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on April 23, 2025 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Jimmy Butler isn’t going anywhere—he’s still with the Golden State Warriors—but fans may be concerned after he was injured during the NBA playoffs. While this is unfortunate, Warriors coach Steve Kerr noted, according to Sports Illustrated“I mean, if Jimmy’s out, we have to rethink everything.” He added, “Like rotations, who starts and the best combinations and all that stuff.”

This comes shortly after Jimmy left the Miami Heat and joined the California team. The move was announced in early 2025 following a noticeable change in his behavior that led to him missing several games. The situation drew attention on social media, and the South Florida team released a statement saying, “The Miami HEAT are suspending Jimmy Butler without pay effective immediately for an indefinite period to last no fewer than five games. The suspension is due to a continued pattern of disregard of team rules, engaging in conduct detrimental to the team and intentionally withholding services. This includes walking out of practice earlier today.”

With Jimmy now injured, find out what happened, what’s next, and more below.

How Did Jimmy Butler Get Injured?

Toward the end of the first quarter, the basketball star sustained a pelvic contusion when Amen Thompson, going in for a rebound, collided with his legs, causing Jimmy to fall hard to the ground.

Will Jimmy Butler Play the Next Game?

As of the time of publication, it’s uncertain whether the athlete will play in the upcoming third playoff game against the Houston Rockets. Head coach Kerr noted that while Jimmy may say he feels fine, they “have to wait to see with the MRI” , per Sports Illustrated. “Hopefully Jimmy will be able to play, but if not we have to go through our options and put together a plan.”

When Do the Golden State Warriors Play Again?

After losing their second game to the Rockets on Wednesday, April 23, 2025—tying the playoff series at one game each—the Warriors are set to play again on Saturday, April 26, 2025, for their third matchup.