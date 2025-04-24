Jimmy Butler Injury Update: What Happened to the Warriors Player

Image Credit: Getty Images

Jimmy Butler isn’t going anywhere—he’s still with the Golden State Warriors—but fans may be concerned after he was injured during the NBA playoffs. While this is unfortunate, Warriors coach Steve Kerr noted, according to Sports Illustrated, “I mean, if Jimmy’s out, we have to rethink everything.” He added, “Like rotations, who starts and the best combinations and all that stuff.”

This comes shortly after Jimmy left the Miami Heat and joined the California team. The move was announced in early 2025 following a noticeable change in his behavior that led to him missing several games. The situation drew attention on social media, and the South Florida team released a statement saying, “The Miami HEAT are suspending Jimmy Butler without pay effective immediately for an indefinite period to last no fewer than five games. The suspension is due to a continued pattern of disregard of team rules, engaging in conduct detrimental to the team and intentionally withholding services. This includes walking out of practice earlier today.”

With Jimmy now injured, find out what happened, what’s next, and more below.

How Did Jimmy Butler Get Injured?

Toward the end of the first quarter, the basketball star sustained a pelvic contusion when Amen Thompson, going in for a rebound, collided with his legs, causing Jimmy to fall hard to the ground.

Will Jimmy Butler Play the Next Game?

As of the time of publication, it’s uncertain whether the athlete will play in the upcoming third playoff game against the Houston Rockets. Head coach Kerr noted that while Jimmy may say he feels fine, they “have to wait to see with the MRI” , per Sports Illustrated. “Hopefully Jimmy will be able to play, but if not we have to go through our options and put together a plan.”

When Do the Golden State Warriors Play Again?

After losing their second game to the Rockets on Wednesday, April 23, 2025—tying the playoff series at one game each—the Warriors are set to play again on Saturday, April 26, 2025, for their third matchup.