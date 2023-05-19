Jimmie Allen’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About His Estranged Wife, Alexis Gale

Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale tied the knot in 2020 after meeting in 2019

The pair have two daughters together with another one on the way

Jimmie and Alexis announced their divorce in April 2023 while also simultaneously revealing their third pregnancy

Jimmie Allen apologized to Alexis publicly after he was sued for rape and sexual assault in May 2023

Country singer Jimmie Allen and his wife, Alexis Gale, announced they were separating after two years of marriage on April 21, 2023. In the same statement, which was originally posted to Jimmie’s Instagram account and has since been deleted, the former couple also announced their pregnancy. “After much thought and reflection in recent months, Lex & I have made the decision to separate. As we navigate this life change, we will be welcoming another child together later this year,” the “Freedom Was A Highway” hitmaker wrote.

“Our number one priority is and always will be ensuring that our children are healthy, happy and loved, and we remain committed to co-parenting with love and respect for one another,” his statement continued. “In light [of] our growing family, we respectfully ask for privacy during this time.” Alexis shared the same message on her now-private Instagram account.

The news of their separation came just weeks before Jimmie was accused by his former manager of sexual assault and rape and subsequently sued by her. Although his management team vehemently denied any wrongdoing and said the relationship was consensual, he admitted to minimally cheating on his wife in a May 18 Instagram post. Learn about Gale and her relationship with Jimmie below.

Jimmie Apologized To Alexis For Being a ‘Victim’ Of Temptation

When the news of his rape lawsuit first circulated, Jimmie spoke about how hurtful the whole situation was in a statement to Variety. “It is deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues and confidants would make allegations that have no truth to them whatsoever,” he told the outlet. He then confirmed he and “Jane Doe” had a two-year “sexual relationship”, but claimed it was consensual. “During that time, she never once accused me of any wrongdoing, and she spoke of our relationship and friendship as being something she wanted to continue indefinitely,” he added.

“Only after things ended between us, did she hire a lawyer to reach out and ask for money, which leads me to question her motives,” Jimmie continued. “The simple fact is, her accusations are not only false, but also extremely damaging. I’ve worked incredibly hard to build my career, and I intend to mount a vigorous defense to her claims and take all other legal action necessary to protect my reputation.”

One week later, Jimmie once again admitted to the affair in an Instagram apology note to his wife. “I want to publicly apologize to my wife, Alexis, for humiliating her with my affair,” he began in his May 18, 2023 Instagram statement. “I’m embarrassed that my choices have brought shame on her. That’s something she did not deserve at all. I also want to apologize to my children for being a poor example of a man and a father.”

He then blamed the music industry for corrupting him. “This business takes so much from you,” he wrote. “It’s full of temptations that can cripple you and ruin everything you’ve built. I’m ashamed that I wasn’t strong enough to withstand them. I will no longer be a victim of my weaknesses.”

Concluding his post, he added, “I challenge everyone to seek help when they need it. Do not be afraid of your weakness, surround yourself with people that WILL help you. Be Blessed.”

Jimmie And Alexis Got Married In Secret

Jimmie and Alexis met in 2019 through the singer’s cousin’s wife, and got engaged at Disney World in July of the same year, per PEOPLE. They tied the knot in a private ceremony on June 18, 2020, which also happens to be Jimmie’s birthday. Jimmie and Alexis had a public celebration of their love in May 2021. Their second wedding took place at The Lake House Inn in Perkasie, Penn.

Alexis Is From Jimmie’s Hometown

Although they did not meet until after Jimmie was already charting hits, Alexis is from Milton, Del. — the same town in which Jimmie was raised. “With Alexis being from my hometown, it is like always having a piece of home with me. We had an immediate connection,” Jimmie gushed to PEOPLE after their wedding. “It was like we’d always known each other.”

Alexis And Jimmie Share Three Children

Jimmie and Alexis welcomed a baby girl, Naomi Bettie Allen, on March 1, 2020 ahead of their first walk down the aisle. The couple then welcomed their second daughter, Zara James Allen, into the world in Oct. 2021 As mentioned above, they are expecting their third child together as of this writing. Jimmie also has an 8-year-old son named Aadyn from a previous relationship.

Himmie Said His Love For Alexis Was Something He’d Never Felt

The “Best Shot” singer gushed about his love for Alexis after they got engaged. “Her smile melts me, her pure heart challenges me to love better, the way she motivates and supports me is unlike anything I’ve ever seen, the way she loves me and my son is unlike anything I’ve ever experienced,” Jimmie told PEOPLE in 2019. “It feels incredible to find the type of love I’ve been writing songs about all these years!”