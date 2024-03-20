Jimmie Allen Welcomed Children With Another Woman During Alexis Gale Marriage

Jimmie Allen revealed that he welcomed two children with another woman while he was still married to his estranged wife, Alexis Gale. The country music singer, 38, took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, March 19, where he broke the news in a message.

“I have 6 kids. I love each one of them,” Jimmie wrote across a black background. “I refuse to let anyone make me feel ashamed of any of my children. The only opinion I care about is theirs.” In addition to his statement, Jimmie uploaded pictures of him with his children: son Aadyn from a previous relationship, daughters Naomi and Zara and son Cohen — whom he shares with Alexis, 28 — and his new twins, Aria and Amari, according to multiple outlets.

Seemingly in response to her estranged husband’s revelation, Alexis posted a video of herself to her Instagram Stories, pointing out that “those lies will always catch up to you.”

Jimmie Allen reveals he welcomed twins with another woman amid divorce from estranged wife Alexis Gale pic.twitter.com/UiA4co2AIc — Peter Dredd (@PeterDredd) March 20, 2024

“What is done in the dark will come out in the light every single time. So, keep playing,” Alexis said. “I am truly at the point in my life where I am just letting God work and not saying s**t anymore. There’s no reason to say s**t. People tell on themselves; they show you who they are; they always expose themselves. You don’t have to do a single thing, ever. … Something always comes out, and it just happens naturally. So, I’m gonna stay here, enjoy my motherf**king day and keep it pushing.”

Jimmie and Alexis made headlines last year when they announced their separation in April 2023 and that they were expecting their third child together.

“After much thought and reflection in recent months, Lex & I have made the decision to separate,” Allen shared in an Instagram statement at the time. “As we navigate this life change, we can also share that we will be welcoming another child together later this year. Our number one priority is and always will be ensuring that our children are healthy, happy and loved, and we remain committed to co-parenting with love and respect for one another. In light [of] our growing family, we respectfully request privacy during this time.”

The exes welcomed their third child, Cohen, in September of that year.