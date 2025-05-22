Jim Irsay’s Health: What Happened to the Late Colts Owner?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts team, died in May 2025. He was 65 years old. The late businessman’s cause of death was not immediately disclosed, but he had experienced a few health setbacks before his death.

Colts chief operating officer, Pete Ward, said in a statement with the team, “We are devastated to announce our beloved Owner & CEO, Jim Irsay, passed away peacefully in his sleep this afternoon. Jim’s dedication and passion for the Indianapolis Colts in addition to his generosity, commitment to the community, and most importantly, his love for his family were unsurpassed.”

NFL commissioner, Roger Goodell, also paid tribute to Irsay by releasing a statement, which read, “We were deeply saddened to learn of Jim Irsay’s passing today. Jim was a friend, and a man deeply committed to his family, the game, the Colts, and the Indianapolis community. He led with integrity, passion and care for the Colts’ players, coaches and staff, and his courageous work in support of mental health will be a lasting legacy. … On behalf of the entire NFL, I extend my heartfelt condolences to Jim’s daughters and their families, and to his many friends throughout the NFL.”

Below, learn more about Irsay, his career and health.

Who Was Jim Irsay?

Irsay was the owner and CEO of the Colts, a team he inherited from his late father, Robert Irsay. At the time, the team was known as the Baltimore Colts.

Jim Irsay’s Net Worth

As the owner of a highly successful sports teams, Irsay had a net worth of $4 billion, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Jim Irsay’s Health

In December 2023, Irsay was hospitalized after first responders found him unresponsive in his bedroom. Police described the incident as a suspect overdose, according to ESPN. However, the Colts later said that Irsay was being treated for a “severe respiratory illness” at the time.

How Did Jim Irsay Die?

Irsay’s cause of death has not been disclosed at the time of publication.