Jill Jacobson’s Kids: Did the Late Actress Have Children?

Jill Jacobson, who was best known for projects such as Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, passed away at Culver West Health Center in Culver City, California, on December 8, 2024, according to multiple reports. She was 70 years old.

Jacobson’s manager, Ben Padua, also confirmed the news of her death to Entertainment Weekly, telling the outlet: “We are incredibly sad to say goodbye to our beautiful, soulful, hysterically funny, elegantly raunchy client, Jill Jacobson.”

Earlier this year, Jacobson disclosed that she had been battling a form of cancer, though she chose to keep the diagnosis private.

Was Jacobson’s Health in Decline?

In September 2024, Jacobson unveiled the “secret” she had been hiding for years — her battle with esophageal cancer. The late actress explained her health issue during an appearance on The Jim Masters Show.

“It’s been a secret. Kind of took me out of the game for a while,” Jacobson began. “It was esophageal cancer. It took like two, two and a half years of treatment.”

While adding that her experience “was pretty intense,” Jacobson also described how it felt living with the illness.

“You can’t function, you just can’t function,” the Falcon Crest alum said. “And now I’m so grateful, I just want to keep going, I want to help people. It makes you want to help people.”

Did Jacobson Have Kids?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jacobson had three children.

Was Jacobson Married?

Jacobson was once married to Murphy Brown co-star Paul Dorman, with whom she had her three children. However, it appears they later divorced. The couple married in 2001.

According to Trellis Law, Jacobson filed for divorce/separation in 2014 in Los Angeles, citing “dissolution without minor children.”