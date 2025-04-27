Jiggly Caliente’s Health: What Happened to the ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Alum?

Image Credit: FilmMagic

Jiggly Caliente (real name: Bianca Castro) was suffering from a “severe” health complication prior to her death, her family announced three days before she died on April 27, 2025. Caliente, an alum of RuPaul’s Drag Race, was 44. As the reality TV world grieves the loss of the iconic performer, many are also wondering what happened to her.

Below, learn everything we know about Caliente’s health and her untimely death.

Who Was Jiggly Caliente?

Caliente is best remembered for her appearances on RuPaul’s Drag Race. After placing eighth in season 4, the Philippines native returned for season 6 and finished in 12th place. Caliente then became a judge on Drag Race Philippines for three seasons.

Outside of the reality TV world, Caliente appeared in the FX series Pose.

Jiggly Caliente’s Health

Three days before her death, Caliente underwent a leg amputation due to a “serious health setback,” her family wrote in an Instagram statement in April 2025. They did not share what infection Caliente was diagnosed with.

“The family of Bianca Castro, known to many as the beloved drag performer Jiggly Caliente, is heartbroken to share that over the last month Bianca has experienced a serious health setback,” the post read. “Due to a severe infection, she was hospitalized and, as a result, has undergone the loss of most of her right leg. Because of these circumstances, Bianca will not be appearing in the upcoming season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Philippines, nor will she be participating in any public engagements for the foreseeable future.”

Caliente’s family noted that her recovery was expected to be “extensive.”

How Did Jiggly Caliente Die?

Caliente’s official cause of death has not been disclosed. However, she died just three days after her surgery.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Bianca Castro-Arabejo, known to the world and cherished by many as Jiggly Caliente,” the late drag performer’s family announced on Instagram the day she died. “Bianca passed away peacefully on April 27, 2025, at 4:42 am, surrounded by her loving family and close friends. A luminous presence in the worlds of entertainment and advocacy, Jiggly Caliente was celebrated for her infectious energy, fierce wit, and unwavering authenticity. She touched countless lives through her artistry, activism, and the genuine connection she fostered with fans around the world.”