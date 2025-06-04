Jessie J’s Health: All About Her Cancer Diagnosis

Image Credit: Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Jessie J is getting candid about a recent health diagnosis.

On June 3, 2025, the 37-year-old British singer revealed she’s been diagnosed with cancer and will be stepping away from the spotlight temporarily to undergo treatment. Known for her powerhouse vocals and unfiltered honesty, Jessie shared the emotional news on social media, along with a hopeful message about her recovery.

Find out more about Jessie’s cancer diagnosis, how she’s doing now, and her past health struggles below.

What Form of Cancer Does Jessie J Have?

In her Instagram video, Jessie revealed that she’s been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer.

“I want to share it with my fans and the people that care about me, and also I’m a sharer,” she said in the emotional clip. “I’ve always shared everything that I go through in my life. Before ‘No Secrets’ came out, I was diagnosed with early breast cancer.”

How Jessie J Is Doing Now

Jessie is doing her best to stay hopeful, especially given that her cancer was caught in its early stages. “I’m highlighting the word early. Cancer sucks in any form, but I’m holding on to the word early,” she explained, noting that she’s been in and out of tests.

She admitted that she hasn’t fully processed the diagnosis yet, explaining, “I’m not processing it because I’m working so hard.” Still, she said opening up publicly has helped her cope. “I know how much sharing in the past has helped me with other people giving me their love and support, and also their own stories.”

In true Jessie fashion, the artist brought some humor to the moment, joking, “It’s a very dramatic way to get a boob job.” Looking ahead, she shared that she’ll be stepping away from the spotlight for a bit to prioritize her health. “I’m going to disappear for a bit after Summertime Ball to have my surgery,” she said, “and I’ll come back with massive tits and more music.”

Is Jessie J Married?

No, Jessie is not married. She has been in a long-term relationship with retired professional basketball player Chanan Safir Colman since 2021.

Does Jessie J Have Kids?

Yes, Jessie has one child. She and her partner, Chanan, welcomed their son, Sky Safir, in May 2023.

Jessie J’s Past Health Struggles

Throughout her life, Jessie J, whose full name is Jessica Cornish, has been open about various health challenges. Diagnosed with Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome at age 8, she suffered a minor stroke at 18. In 2020, she revealed her diagnosis of Ménière’s disease, an inner ear disorder causing dizziness and hearing loss. She also shared her experience with a miscarriage in 2021 before welcoming her son, Sky.

In 2024, she disclosed her diagnoses of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). In an Instagram post, she said, “Hello. I was diagnosed with ADHD and OCD about three months ago.

“The way I’ve been, the way I deal with things. The relationships I have had. How I work and how I love,” she added. “It’s empowered me and, honestly, sometimes has overwhelmed me all at the same time.