Jessica Simpson’s Net Worth: How Much Money She Has Now

The “These Boots Are Made for Walkin” singer has been in the industry for decades. Regardless of what businesswoman era Jessica Simpson is in, it’s literally paying off. Find out the star’s net worth below!

How Did Jessica Simpson Make Money?

Jessica, 44, is a businesswoman, singer and former reality TV star. The Texas native got her start in music with her first album, Sweet Kisses. Jessica and her former partner Nick Lachey had their own MTV reality TV show called, Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica, according to Us Weekly. The entrepreneur then launched her own brand called, The Jessica Simpson Collection, which featured shoes, clothing, home décor, and more. Jessica got her start in acting in the film, The Dukes of Hazzard, and she released her popular song, “These Boots Are Made for Walkin” for the movie. Jessica also published her memoir called, Open Book.

What Is Jessica Simpson’s Net Worth?

Jessica Simpson’s net worth comes out to a grand $200 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Is Jessica Simpson Getting Divorced?

Jessica has announced her split from Eric Johnson in January 2025, after being married for 10 years. She shared the news with Us Weekly and candidly stated, “Eric and I have been living separately [and] navigating a painful situation in our marriage. Our children come first and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family.” The pair share three children — Maxwell, 12, Ace, 11, and Birdie, 5.

Rumors of a breakup first began swirling around in November 2024 when Jessica announced new music was on the way. She wrote on Instagram, “Interviews in my Nashville music room where I unearthed my singular magic. This comeback is personal. Its an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve.” Later that month, Eric was photographed without his wedding ring. The couple’s last social media picture together, dates back to April 2024 from their trip to Cabo San Lucas with the family. She captioned the post: “2024 Spring Breakin’ with the fam was epic. Thank you Tina Simpson for giving these kiddos memorable moments in Cabo that they will hold close to their precious hearts and cherish for a lifetime.”