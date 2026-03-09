Is Jessica Alba Still With Her Boyfriend? All About Danny Ramirez Amid Joe Burrow Rumors

Image Credit: Getty Images for Baby2Baby

As one of the most famous names in Hollywood, Jessica Alba is used to the spotlight. But fame attracts unwanted attention, and sometimes, a celebrity’s personal life becomes the next biggest topic of public discussion. In March 2026, the Fantastic Four actress faced baseless rumors when it came to her relationship with her boyfriend and fellow actor, Danny Ramirez. So, are they still together?

Here’s what we know about Jessica’s relationship status.

Who Is Jessica Alba’s Boyfriend?

As previously noted, Jessica has been dating her boyfriend, Danny, since 2025. Like Jessica, Danny is an actor best known for his role as Joaquin Torres / Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Captain America: Brave New World and the series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Among Danny’s other notable on-screen roles were Top Gun: Maverick and The Last of Us.

Are Jessica Alba & Danny Ramirez Still Together?

Although rumors circulated about Jessica and Joe Burrow in March 2026, she and Danny are still together. That month, the Valentine’s Day actress was spotted in Las Vegas spending time with Joe, and social media users were quick to assume that they were romantically linked.

However, Jessica and Danny squashed the baseless rumors by sharing photos together on Instagram from their trip to Mexico.

Was Jessica Alba Ever Married?

Yes, Jessica was previously married to her ex-husband, Cash Warren, from 2008 until they separated in 2025. They finalized their divorce in February 2026, according to TMZ.

Jessica announced the news of their separation in January 2025, calling it a “new chapter” in her life. She and Cash share children Honor, Haven and Hayes together.

“I’ve been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years — both as an individual and in partnership with Cash,” the actress’ Instagram post began. “I’m proud of how we’ve grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years and it’s now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals,” she wrote in the post. “We are moving forward with love and kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time.”