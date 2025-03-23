Who Is Jessica Aber? About the Former Prosecutor & Her Death

Image Credit: Getty Images

Jessica Aber, the former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, was found dead on March 22, 2025. She was 43 years old. Her death remains a mystery as authorities investigate the matter. Just two months prior to her death, Aber resigned from her position shortly before Donald Trump was about to be inaugurated.

“I’ve had the privilege of spending my career as a prosecutor in the Eastern District of Virginia working alongside talented, hard-working public servants who manage matters affecting citizens here and across the world,” Aber said in a statement. “Concluding my service to the District as its U.S. Attorney has been an honor beyond measure. I am deeply grateful to Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine and to President [Joe] Biden for the opportunity to lead this office, and to Attorney General Garland for his steadfast leadership. I am proud of the work we have done with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to enforce the law and build community trust.”

Below, learn more about Aber, her career and death.

Former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Jessica Aber, 43, was found dead Saturday morning, in Alexandria, Va. Police said an investigation is underway surrounding the circumstances of her death. pic.twitter.com/mqdXYgPvUR — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) March 23, 2025

Who Is Jessica Aber?

Aber was a lawyer and former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, a position she served from 2021 to 2025.

The Walnut Creek, California, native started her career as a law clerk for former Magistrate Judge M. Hannah Lauck of the District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia in 2006. She worked her way up to become the Deputy Chief of the Criminal Division for the Eastern District of Virginia in 2016, a position she held until she became the attorney in 2021.

What Happened to Jessica Aber?

On March 22, 2025, the Alexandria Police Department of Virginia found Aber dead in her home. The current U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, Erik S. Siebert, reacted to Aber’s death in a statement, which read, “Her professionalism, grace, and legal acumen set the standard. Though we are devastated by this loss, each of us in the Eastern District of Virginia will look to her example and endeavor to live up to that standard,” per USA Today.

Jessica Aber’s Cause of Death

Authorities have not released a cause of death for Aber yet. At the time of publication, police have kept most of the details about Aber’s death away from the public eye.