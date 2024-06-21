‘The Wives’: Everything to Know About Jennifer Lawrence’s ‘Real Housewives’-Inspired Murder Mystery Movie

Image Credit: Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence‘s Real Housewives fantasy is about to come true. The long-time fan of the reality TV franchise will produce and star in a murder mystery movie that is reportedly inspired by The Real Housewives. The film is titled, The Wives. Apple Original Films acquired the rights to the production, and it will be co-produced by A24 and Apple, per Deadline.

Hollywood Life has rounded up all the details you need to know about Jennifer’s next movie below.

Who Is in ‘The Wives’ Cast?

Jennifer is the only confirmed cast member of the movie, and the details of her role are still under wraps.

When Does ‘The Wives’ Come Out?

Since the project is still in pre-production, a release date has not been set. Producer Jeremy O. Harris tweeted that the movie was “the culmination of almost 7 years of work and one of the first big examples of what I’ve been up to these ‘quiet’ years.” He added, “So excited for you all to find out where this train is headed.”

Everything Jennifer Lawrence Has Said About ‘Real Housewives’

The Hunger Games star has expressed her enthusiasm for the reality TV franchise for years. One of the first times she talked about her Housewives obsession was during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. At the time, Jennifer spoke to then-talk show host Ellen DeGeneres about her alter-ego when she’s drunk, noting that getting “too drunk with the Housewives” was “something [she] always dreamt of saying.”

Jennifer also gushed over her “love” for the Bravo franchise during a 2014 interview with Vanity Fair.

“I do love my Real Housewives,” the Silver Linings Playbook actress said. “New York Housewives, and Beverly Hills, New Jersey and Atlanta Housewives. I mean, I love them all, but Miami — oh, my God! Miami is really special.”

Ten years later, Jennifer was still weighing in on all the Housewives drama. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2024, she commented on the season 4 finale of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, praising Heather Gay for her monologue about Monica Garcia.

“I mean, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, I just want to give a shout-out to the best finale I’ve ever seen on reality TV,” Jennifer said. “‘Everything that you want for the truth, receipts, timelines — I got it all.”