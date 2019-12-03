Happy 39th Birthday, Jenna Dewan: Celebrate With Pics Of Her Best Maternity Style

Jenna Dewan’s style never quits, whether she’s on the red carpet or out and about! On her 39th birthday, we’re taking a look back at some of her best maternity looks.

Jenna Dewan, 39, consistently makes a statement with her fashion choices. The dancer and World Of Dance host always shows off a classic silhouette with a fun, edgy and modern twist. Jenna rarely disappoints her fans, and always hits the red carpet or pavement like it’s a runway made just for her! With a new baby on the way with her partner of just over a year, Steve Kazee, 44, Jenna has been showing a completely different side of her fashion sensibility. Her maternity wear has been absolutely fashionable, comfortable and has made her glow with a confidence all her own!

One such moment Jenna showed off her incredible style was when she and daughter Everly Tatum, 6 — whom Jenna shares with her ex-husband Channing Tatum, 39 — were out and about in Beverly Glen, California. The soon-to-be mother-of-two sheltered her sweet little girl in a beautiful camel colored coat after the pair’s post-shopping stroll. Jenna also pulled off a skin tight black dress that proudly showed off her baby bump. She accessorized her look with a pair of leopard print slipper flats. With her hair tussled naturally, Jenna added two gold necklaces to finish off her ensemble and looked absolutely radiant!

Of course, Jenna can take her street style and look just as good heading to an event! While in New York City for the Build Speaker Series on Oct. 22, Jenna added a stunning pop of color to the city, as she walked down the pavement in a gorgeous lilac coat and mini dress by Alice + Olivia. Jenna looked so glamorous in the soft, cool color, with her coat hitting just at her ankles and her mini dress showing off her toned legs. Her hair was refined, featuring soft curls just below her shoulders and framing her face to make it picture perfect! Jenna opted for subtle jewelry for the look but did fashion a pair of peep-toe heels with rhinestone embellishments by Sophia Webster.

But Jenna really outdid herself when it came to her gorgeous dress at the 45th Annual People’s Choice Awards on Nov. 10. The TV host wore a drop dead gorgeous, strapless red gown by Monique Lhuillier. The radiant color, which complimented Jenna’s red lip, just made the expectant mom glow. Choosing, again, to go for minimal jewelry focused primarily around her face, Jenna wore a simple diamond, string necklace and a pair of glittering chandelier earrings. Wearing her hair straight with a side part, the look was completely classic with an added flair of contemporary edge.

Regardless of the occasion, Jenna is always decked out in her finest apparel. The TV personality always dresses to the nines and rarely disappoints her fans. She's really shown off her incredibly versatile style during her pregnancy and fans absolutely love what they've seen!