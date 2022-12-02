Jenna Bush Hager’s Husband: Everything To Know About Henry Chase Hager & Their Marriage

Jenna Bush Hager is not only a co-host of the TODAY show with Hoda Kotb, but she’s also the daughter of former U.S. President George W. Bush.

She is married to Henry Chase Hager.

Jenna appeared on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live show on Nov. 30 and dished about the time Henry snuck out of the White House while she was living there.

Sisters First co-author Jenna Bush Hager, 41, is a co-host on TODAY With Hoda & Jenna as well as the daughter of former U.S. President George W. Bush, 76. But aside from being an inspiring career-driven woman, Jenna is a devoted wife and mother. Below is everything to know about her marriage to Henry Chase Hager, 44, and their life together.

Who Is Henry Chase Hager?

The 41-year-old TV personality has been married to her husband, Henry, for over 14 years. “HH”, as Jenna often calls him, and his wife got married in 2008, about one year before she joined the TODAY show. Henry is a business executive and previously worked at the Waterous Energy Fund as the Managing Director in 2021, per The US Sun.

He is originally from Richmond, Virginia, and graduated from the Darden School of Business in 2008. The 44-year-old also previously made an appearance on the TODAY show to try out being a journalist for a day. “That was tough,” he said after interviewing people on the streets of New York City. “I’m going to get a coffee, warm up and never try this again.”

Their Marriage & What She’s Said About Him

Jenna has spoken about her hubby publicly many times, and is often posting about him on social media. The adorable couple got married in 2008, at their family’s Prairie Chapel Ranch in Crawford, Texas, per PEOPLE. The blonde beauty dated Henry while she was still living at the White House during her father’s presidency, and even dished about it during an episode of Andy Cohen‘s WWHL.

When some fans called in to ask her about the hilarious moment, Jenna revealed that Henry was caught by the secret service. “Well, he was caught, that was the problem,” she said. “But, as he says it, they are [secret service] supposed to keep people from coming in, they’re not looking for people that are going out.” Henry previously worked for Jenna’s dad, and they met through mutual friends during Bush’s presidency. In addition, the two got engaged during a “hiking trip” in Maine, the star told Hoda Kotb during an episode of their show in 2020.

Jenna & Henry’s Kids

About five years after Henry and Jenna tied the knot, they welcomed their first daughter, Mila Hager, 9, in 2013. Now the duo are proud parents to a total of three children, including: Hal Hager, 3, and Poppy Louise Hager, 7. On Sept. 25, 2022, Jenna took her children to her old home, the White House, along with their grandma, Laura Bush, 76. “A magical night we will never forget!”, she captioned the sweet snapshot via Instagram.