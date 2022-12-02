Jenna Bush Hager’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her 3 Children Mila, Hal & Poppy

Jenna Bush Hager, the daughter of former President George W. Bush, is the co-anchor for the ‘Today’ show alongside Hoda Kotb

Jenna Bush Hager had some explaining to do when she admitted she went commando during a dinner with King Charles III. The Today co-host revealed she didn’t wear underwear at the royal event while speaking with Andy Cohen on What What Happens Live during a November 2022 episode. The news came after Jenna’s revelation that she never wears underwear, which she recalled on Andy’s show, joking, “I’m sure my mom has never been more proud.”

While Jenna still grapples with gaining a parent’s approval, she’ll soon have to deal with her own children trying to keep her proud. The former teacher and her husband Henry Chase Hager, whom she married in 2008, share three beautiful children. Find out all about them, below.

Mila

Jenna and Henry got married at her parents, former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush’s, Prairie Chapel Ranch in Crawford, Texas. Five years later, in 2013, the couple welcomed their first child and the former First Family’s first grandchild. George and Laura confirmed the birth on Facebook at the time, writing, “Laura and I are thrilled to announce the birth of our grandchild, Margaret Laura ‘Mila’ Hager. Mila, daughter of Jenna and Henry Hager, is named for her grandmothers.”

At the time, Jenna joked that she still wasn’t sure what her daughter would be calling her parents. “My grandfather and my father’s grandfather were both called Gampy, so maybe it will be Gampy,” she told People. “But my father did also say he wanted to be called Jefe, which is chief in Spanish.”

The happy couple love to treat their eldest child to fun events, such as an Elton John concert at the White House in September 2022. Jenna took to her Instagram to share pictures of the adorable mother/daughter duo from what she called a “magical night.”

Poppy

Mila got an amazing gift when her baby sister Poppy Louise Hager arrived on August 13, 2015. “Poppy is named after Jenna’s grandfather, George Herbert Walker “Poppy” Bush, a.k.a. Gampy,” the couple announced in a statement at the time. “His nickname growing up was Poppy, and we are proud to name her after a man we so adore. Louise is in honor of our grandmothers’ middle names, Louise and Lewis. Mom and Poppy are healthy and well.”

Hal

The Hager Bush family welcomed their first baby boy on August 2, 2019. Jenna and Henry shared the news on social media, revealing their son’s name is Henry Harold “Hal” Hager, and saying, “Our life has never been sweeter.” Jenna also shared a photo of Mila and Poppy meeting their little brother with the caption, “And our worlds made even sweeter when our girls met their baby brother.”

The parents are obviously head over heels for their newest addition. Jenna even shared a sweet tribute to her boy on his third birthday with an incredible photo album (above) writing, “Three years with the most gentle (mostly!), loving, and hilarious. We love you Hal! Let’s play trucks, read books and play baby kitty all day!”