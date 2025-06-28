Jayne Mansfield’s Death: How Mariska Hargitay’s Mom Died in 1967

Image Credit: Corbis via Getty Images

In My Mom Jayne, Mariska Hargitay unpacks the details of her childhood and the trauma following her late mother Jayne Mansfield‘s tragic death in 1967. Known as one of the most iconic ’50s and ’60s Hollywood bombshells, Jayne died in her early 30s, but some of the details surrounding her death became riddled with false rumors and speculation.

Below, Hollywood Life has compiled the details that Mariska revealed about her late mother, Jayne.

Who Was Jayne Mansfield?

Jayne was in the mix of 1950s Hollywood. Though she was known at the time as the stereotypical “dumb blonde” bombshell, Jayne was a hard worker for the remainder of her life. Born Vera Jayne Palmer, Jayne rose to fame for her roles in box office hits like Too Hot To Handle, and she won a Theatre World Award for her work on Broadway.

What Happened the Night of Jayne Mansfield’s Death?

Jayne died on June 28, 1967, while in a car that was heading toward New Orleans, where she was scheduled to appear on Midday Show. In the front seat of the vehicle were Jayne, her attorney and partner at the time, Sam Brody, and 19-year-old driver Ronald B. Harrison. Three of Jayne’s children, including Mariska, were in the backseat of the car, and Jayne’s four dogs accompanied them.

Just before 2:30 a.m., the car crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer that slowed down because of a mosquito insecticide spraying truck. Two of the dogs in the vehicle died along with the three adults, but all of Jayne’s children survived with minor injuries.

Though Jayne’s cause of death was determined to be a “crushed skull with avulsion of cranium and brain,” rumors circulated that she was decapitated. Photographs surfaced of what appeared to be a blonde head in the vehicle’s windshield, but multiple outlets reported that this could have just been a wig.

How Old Was Jayne Mansfield When She Died?

Jayne was just 34 years old when she died in 1967.

Who Survived the Car Accident That Jayne Mansfield Was in?

Jayne’s children Mariska, Zoltan and Mickey Jr. — whom she shared with second husband Mickey Hargitay — survived the car accident. The siblings owned up about the traumatic memory in Mariska’s 2025 documentary, My Mom Jayne, recalling that their then-3-year-old sister was nearly left at the scene of the accident.

Who Is Mariska Hargitay’s Biological Father?

Mariska was raised by Mickey after her late mother died in 1967. However, Mickey is not the Law & Order: SVU star’s biological father. Decades after Jayne’s death, Mariska revealed in 2025 that her biological father is a man named Nelson Sardelli, a comedian and singer whom Jayne had an affair with toward the end of her marriage to Mickey.

How to Watch Mariska Hargitay’s My Mom Jayne Doc

My Mom Jayne is currently available on HBO and Max to watch. The doc was released on June 27, 2025, after Mariska debuted it at the Tribeca Film Festival.