Jay-Z’s Net Worth: How Much Money He Has in 2024

Jay-Z, born Shawn Carter, remains one of the most influential figures in both music and business. From his humble beginnings as a rapper to his rise as a sharp entrepreneur, he’s built a vast empire that spans industries like fashion, sports, and luxury goods.

To learn more about his impressive net worth, his career, and the recent lawsuit brought against him, read on below.

What Is Jay-Z’s Net Worth?

Jay-Z’s net worth is estimated at a staggering $2.5 billion, according to Forbes.

How Did Jay-Z Accumulate His Wealth?

As he famously puts it, “I’m not a businessman, I’m a business… man.” And he’s absolutely right. Jay-Z—rapper, producer, and songwriter—has built an empire with numerous ventures. These include his ownership stake in the Brooklyn Nets, investments in tech startups, and partnerships with high-end brands like the luxury champagne brand Armand de Brignac, better known as Ace of Spades. He also co-founded Roc-A-Fella Records in 1995 and established the entertainment agency Roc Nation in 2008.

In 2019, Forbes detailed his impressive portfolio of assets, which included:

Armand de Brignac champagne : $310 million

: $310 million Cash & investments , including a stake in Uber valued at an estimated $70 million: $220 million

, including a stake in Uber valued at an estimated $70 million: $220 million D’Ussé cognac : $100 million

: $100 million Tidal streaming service : $100 million

: $100 million Roc Nation : $75 million

: $75 million Music catalog : $75 million

: $75 million Art collection : $70 million

: $70 million Real estate: $50 million

What Allegations Have Been Made Against Jay-Z?

An Alabama woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted by Sean “Diddy” Combs has amended her lawsuit to include claims that she was also assaulted by Jay-Z at the same party. Jane Doe, who says she was 13 years old at the time, alleges she was drugged and raped at an after-party following the MTV Video Music Awards in September 2000.

In a statement released by his representative, Jana Fleishman, and quickly posted on X , the 55-year-old dismissed the lawsuit filed by the woman’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, as a “blackmail attempt.” He also asserted that, as a “young man” from Brooklyn, he abides by “very strict codes of honor,” which include the protection of children.

Toward the end of his statement, Jay-Z pointed out that the “only heartbreak” from this lawsuit is “for [his] family.”

“My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people,” he added. “I mourn yet another loss of innocence. Only your network of conspiracy theorists, fake physics, will believe the idiotic claims you have levied against me that, if not for the seriousness surrounding harm to kids, would be laughable.”

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.