Jay North’s Health: About the Late ‘Dennis the Menace’ Star’s Cancer

Jay North became one of television’s most famous child actors after landing his lead role on Dennis the Menace. He played the titular character from the late 1950s to early 1960s. Toward the end of his life, North was managing colon cancer, and he died in April 2025 at the age of 73. His friends Jon Provost and Laurie Jacobson broke the news of North’s death in a Facebook post.

“Jeanne Russell just called us with terribly sad, but not unexpected news. Our dear friend Jay North has been fighting cancer for a number of years, and this morning at noon EST, Jay passed peacefully at home,” the Facebook announcement read. “As many of his fans know, he had a difficult journey in Hollywood and after…but he did not let it define his life. He had a heart as big as a mountain, loved his friends deeply. He called us frequently and ended every conversation with ‘I love you with all my heart.’ And we loved him with all of ours. A life-long friend of Jon’s, a brother to Jeanne and a dear friend to me, we will miss him terribly. He is out of pain now. His suffering is over. At last he is at peace.”

Below, learn about North’s cancer battle and his career.

Who Was Jay North?

North was best known for playing the character Dennis Mitchell on CBS’ and Screen Gems’ Dennis the Menace, a role he landed in 1959. After four seasons of plating the mischievous kid, the show was canceled, and North moved on to more mature film and television roles.

Jay North’s Cancer Battle

North died from colon cancer, actress Jeannie Russell told The Hollywood Reporter. North never opened up about the illness, as he kept his personal life away from the public eye toward the end of his life.

What Is Colon Cancer?

Colon cancer, or colorectal cancer, is a disease that develops in the lower part of the large intestine. The cancer is common in the United States, according to several outlets, and there are treatments to help battle the illness, but it’s unclear what stage of cancer North was living with.

Jay North’s Net Worth

North had an estimated net worth of $500,000 as of 2025, according to Celebrity Net Worth.