Jay Harris’ Health: About the ‘SportsCenter’ Anchor’s Cancer Diagnosis

ESPN’s longtime SportsCenter anchor Jay Harris has publicly revealed his prostate cancer diagnosis. In a candid interview on Good Morning America on June 5, 2025, the 60-year-old shared the news with viewers. Harris, who has been a mainstay at ESPN since 2003, expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support from his family, friends, and colleagues, including fellow cancer survivors Hannah Storm and Brian Custer.

Amid the news of Harris’ cancer diagnosis, learn more about his health journey, treatment plan, and personal life below.

Who Is Jay Harris?

Harris is a veteran American journalist and longtime anchor on ESPN’s SportsCenter. Born on February 22, 1965, in Norfolk, Virginia, Harris began his career in broadcasting with radio and television roles in Pittsburgh and Norfolk before joining ESPN in February 2003. Since then, he has become a familiar face to sports fans, anchoring various editions of SportsCenter and hosting programs like Outside the Lines, NFL Live, and Baseball Tonight.

What Type of Cancer Does Jay Harris Have?

Harris has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, a common type of cancer in men that develops in the prostate gland, a small organ located below the bladder that helps produce seminal fluid. While it often grows slowly, prostate cancer can become serious if not detected early through regular screenings.

In sharing his diagnosis, Harris stressed the importance of breaking the silence around men’s health, especially in communities that face higher risks. “We all need to talk about these things because we all have them in our families,” he said. “By not talking about them, we just, really—I hate to be morbid—but we sentence ourselves to death by not talking.”

Is Jay Harris Taking Time Off From ESPN?

Yes, Harris is temporarily stepping away from his role at ESPN. He announced that he would undergo surgery on June 10 and expects to be away from SportsCenter for about a month to focus on his recovery.

“I’m having surgery on Tuesday, and I’ll be away from SportsCenter for about a month to recover,” Harris said. “And then I’m coming back better than ever.”

Is Jay Harris Married?

Harris is married to Stephanie Prigmore.

Does Jay Harris Have Children?

Harris and his wife have two kids—a son named Bryce and a daughter named Tyra. The family lives in Connecticut, keeping them close to ESPN’s headquarters in Bristol.