James Dobson: 5 Things to Know About the Focus on the Family Founder After His Death

Dr. James Dobson, the evangelical Christian family psychologist and media figure, died at the age of 89 on August 21, 2025. He left his mark on conservative politics and religion by advising multiple presidential administrations throughout his career. As a public figure in christian media, though, Dobson faced criticism over his controversial perceptions regarding the LGBTQ+ community, abortion rights, children and a woman’s role in a marriage.

The Dr. James Dobson Family Institute announced the news of his death alongside a statement from its senior vice president of public policy, Gary Bauer.

“Dr. Dobson was a pioneer — a man of deep conviction whose voice shaped the way generations view faith, family and culture,” Bauer said, per a news release published to the institute’s website. “His bold leadership, integrity, and compassion helped equip countless families to thrive in a world of shifting values. He was a mentor, a counselor, and a steady voice of truth in turbulent times.”

Below, learn more about Dobson and his life, career and death.

Today we remember a hero of the faith. Our Founder, Dr. James C. Dobson, passed away this morning. Although we're sorrowful over this loss, we are thankful for his legacy of family ministry that will live on for future generations, and rejoice that he is now in the presence of… pic.twitter.com/H8sSsXssos — Focus on the Family (@FocusFamily) August 21, 2025

James Dobson Promoted Strict Parenting Tactics

During the early years of his career, Dobson promoted strict parenting methods — the most notorious being the spanking of children, even babies 15 months and older. His belief was that the parents hold the authority over the child, and as such, parents could keep belts on a child’s dresser as a reminder of their position, according to one of his published works titled Dare to Discipline.

Dobson noted in a 1997 published work that child abuse is a “tragedy” and advised that a parent who “enjoys” administering punishment should not have that authority.

James Dobson Was a Published Author

As previously stated, Dobson published multiple books, and most were successful in the christian community. Among them were Dare to Discipline, Preparing for Adolescence, Temper Your Child’s Tantrums and The Strong-Willed Child.

How Did James Dobson View Same-Sex Relationships?

Dobson strongly opposed same-sex relationships. His Focus on the Family foundation claimed that homosexuality — which Dobson previously called a “disorder” — is caused by a child’s household and environment. Dobson insisted that his foundation had “no interest in promoting hatred toward homosexuals or anyone else,” according to a 2008 article published by The Christian Post.

“We also don’t wish to deprive them of their basic constitutional rights. The Constitution applies to all of us,” Dobson said in 2008, per the publication.

In terms of heterosexual relationships, Dobson believed that women should use their “sex appeal” to create strong partners out of their husbands. As stated in Dare to Discipline, he wrote, “The natural sex appeal of girls serves as their primary source of bargaining power in the game of life. In exchange for feminine affection and love, a man accepts a girl as his lifetime responsibility-supplying her needs and caring for her welfare. This sexual aspect of the marital agreement can hardly be denied.”

James Dobson Advised Multiple Republican Presidential Administrations

Dobson served on advisory groups for multiple Republican presidents from the 1970s through the end of his life, including Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and Donald Trump.

Was James Dobson’s Cause of Death Revealed?

No, the Dr. James Dobson Family Institute did not release the late author’s cause of death.