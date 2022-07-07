James Caan’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 5 Children, Including ‘Ocean’s 11’ Star Scott Caan

James Caan, the actor who famously portrayed Sonny Corleone in The Godfather and was nominated for an Emmy for playing former NFL running back Brian Piccolo in the biographical film Brian’s Song, died on July 6 at the age of 82. The Elf actor’s family confirmed his death via his Twitter page, writing, “The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.” No cause of death was provided.

James was married four times and had five kids throughout his marriages. He first tied the knot with Dee Jay Mathis in 1960 and welcomed a daughter, Tara, 57, into the world with her before their 1966 divorce. Then, he married Sheila Marie Ryan, who birthed their son Scott, 45. The union only lasted one year and he moved on to Ingrid Hajek in 1990. They had son Alexander, 31, together. His most recent marriage was to Linda Stokes, which lasted from 1995 to 2017. They welcomed two sons into the world together: James Arthur, 26, and Jacob Nicolas, 23. Read on to learn more about the famous actor’s kids and what they do today.

Tara Caan

Tara seemingly took no interest in James’ career and lived her life out of the spotlight. She did accompany her father to a few events throughout his life, but virtually nothing is known about her profession and personal life. However, it has been reported that Tara has three children, per Heavy.

Scott Caan

Scott Caan followed his famous father’s footsteps and became an accomplished actor himself. Some of his most notable roles occurred on Hawaii Five-0 as Danny Williams / Young Milton between 2010 and 2020, Ocean’s Eleven, Ocean’s Twelve, and Ocean’s Thirteen as Turk Malloy, 1999’s Varsity Blues, and 2000’s Gone in 60 Seconds, among many others. While he has certainly proven that he belongs on the big screen, Scott once admitted his father did not approve of him wanting to build an acting career of his own. “My dad didn’t want me to get into the business,” he revealed to The Fall in 2017. “He knew it would be hard to do this job over and over again and it’s creatively hard to get excited about playing the same dude for seven years.”

In fact, Scott himself admitted he didn’t want to pursue acting at first. “No I definitely didn’t want to act at first. And my dad discouraged it. He didn’t want me to be in this business. He wanted me to play baseball,” he recalled to Theater Mania in 2012. “I was just into anything that kept me out of a classroom, and I just wanted to get involved with creative endeavors, like being in a band. I’ve always been able to try things, and to meet people who I could learn from.”

Scott, a father of one, has also been quite open about his relationship with his Oscar-nominated dad. “To say our relationship wasn’t dysfunctional would be a lie,” he told People in 2010. He added, “He made mistakes that affected him — and me — but he’s always been there for me no matter what.” One of those “mistakes” was getting into drugs, which James had been open about.

James and Scott spent a lot of time together when James took an acting hiatus to raise his kids and help himself overcome his drug addiction. “I have a very unique relationship with Scott. He grew up with me,” he told The Los Angeles Times in 2010. “I went through some bad times. I lost my sister and I got a little goofy and I got on drugs — coke — and I went through all of that. He was attached to my hip,” he further explained.

Alexander Caan

Alex is a creative as well, and refers to himself as an “improviser” in his Instagram biography. On June 16, he debuted his new website to show off his many talents, which include composing and producing music, editing, and sound designing. “Finally made myself a website after telling myself I should do so for like 3 years. I’ve always struggled with self-promotion. It is easier for me to want to elevate or support the work of others, which is a lovely quality – but it borders on martyrdom when the same compassion is not applied towards the self,” he began in his frank post. “I’m working on it. And to that end, here’s a little proactive self-love to make the feeling more familiar and less uncomfortable.”

At the beginning of July, he revealed he moved to Sacramento, Calif. on June 1, 2022 for work, although his job fell through and is now “on an indefinite hold”. He opened up about his trying experience in a post that seemingly showed his new apartment and some scenes around his new city. “I’ve been meaning to post about this for a while but the inward spiral has been all-consuming. And that’s to be expected when one uproots their life and begins anew in an unfamiliar place with no localized support network, no cohabitants, no job certainty, no clear trajectory or purpose – only the self and the intuitive will to keep walking the shrouded path ahead,” he wrote. “I moved here specifically for a job (that is now on an indefinite hold), but the draw north has been magnetizing within for some time. Most people leave home to come to LA and build a life for themselves. But I am a native Angelino – apart from university, it is all I’d ever known. And the more I’ve come into contact with that which truly resonates in my soul, the more apparent it has become that LA is not where I belong. At least not for now…” He went on to say that he “unquestionably” needed to make the move because he “needed to grow”.

Following his father’s death, he shared a note to his Instagram Story to give fans and friends an update on his family’s whereabouts. “To everyone reaching out right now…Thank you. I see you. I feel your love. I will respond when I can,” he began on July 7, 2022. He then explained that people of the Jewish faith like to bury their deceased as quickly as possible, so that is the main focus for him and his family at the present moment. He concluded, “Meantime, consider the outpouring of love that is sparked around the loss of life. Contemplate why we feel compelled to open our hearts most when we perceive the illusion of suffering. Find a way to share that love fully – in every moment. That is how we evolve. Light and love.”

James Caan

Just like his older sister Tara, James has made a few appearances alongside his father at various events over the years, but has lived a very private life. He does have an Instagram account, but it is private.

Jacob Caan

Jacob also stayed away from the spotlight in his adult years. However, he was spotted in Feb. 2020 pushing his father in a wheelchair following a back surgery he had in photos that can be seen here. They were seen in Los Angeles as they walked to dinner at the Vibrato Grill Jazz in Los Angeles.