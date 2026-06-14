Jalen Brunson Net Worth: How Much Money the Knicks Star Makes

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Jalen Brunson‘s stock has never been higher. After leading the Knicks to their first NBA championship in 53 years and earning NBA Finals MVP honors, the All-Star point guard has cemented himself as one of the league’s elite players. But Brunson’s impact extends beyond the court. In 2025, he signed a team-friendly contract extension that reportedly left more than $100 million in potential earnings on the table, helping New York maintain the flexibility to build a championship roster around him. “One hundred percent I sacrificed for the team,” Brunson told Vanity Fair. “But most importantly, I made sure my family and I are taken care of.”

Here’s a closer look at Brunson’s net worth, Knicks salary and NBA earnings throughout his career.

How Much Does Jalen Brunson Make With the Knicks?

Brunson earned approximately $34.9 million during the 2025-26 season as part of his contract with the Knicks. In July 2024, he signed a four-year, $156.5 million extension that keeps him in New York through at least the 2028-29 season. The deal pays him an average of roughly $39 million per year.

What Is Jalen Brunson’s Net Worth?

Brunson has an estimated net worth of $18 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

His wealth comes primarily from his NBA contracts, though he also earns money through endorsement deals and sponsorships. As one of the league’s top players and the face of the Knicks franchise, Brunson’s net worth is expected to continue growing in the coming years.

Jalen Brunson’s NBA Salary Throughout His NBA Career

Brunson’s earnings have grown significantly since he entered the NBA as a second-round draft pick in 2018.