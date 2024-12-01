Jake Sullivan’s Wife: Is the National Security Advisor Married?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Jake Sullivan, the current U.S. National Security Advisor, is expected to be replaced by nominee Mike Waltz in 2025. As Jake’s time working in the White House comes to an end, voters are curious about his personal life — and what most don’t know is that Jake’s wife, a fellow Democrat, is a politician.

Learn more about Jake’s marriage and their family, below.

Is Jake Sullivan Married?

Jake has been married to his wife, Margaret “Maggie” Goodlander, since 2015.

Who Is Maggie Goodlander?

Like her husband, Maggie is involved in politics, having served as an intelligence officer for the U.S. Navy Reserve — eventually earning the rank of lieutenant after 11 years of service — a foreign policy advisor in the Senate, a law clerk for the Supreme Court and counsel on the House Judiciary Committee during Donald Trump‘s first impeachment trial.

After leaving her position as a top aide to President Joe Biden, Goodlander was elected to be a U.S. representative for New Hampshire’s second congressional district in the 2024 election. She is expected to assume office in January 2025.

Do Jake Sullivan & His Wife Have Children?

Maggie and Jake do not currently have children. During her congressional run in mid-2024, Maggie opened up about suffering from a miscarriage, losing what would have been her and Jake’s first child.

“My husband Jake and I, we’ve been trying to start a family,” Maggie said in a mid-2024 announcement. “But when I was almost 20 weeks pregnant, we found out that we had lost our little boy. … I went into labor, and I delivered my baby myself. He died on Easter.”

The representative-elect then pointed to the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, which resulted from the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case in 2022.

“This is where the effects of the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs became very, very real for me,” the politician explained, referring to her miscarriage. “It is wrong that women in this state and across this country are denied the basic health care services that they need and that they deserve, and I want to fight for those freedoms every day for as long as I can.”