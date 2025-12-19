‘IT: Welcome to Derry’ Season 2: Was the Series Renewed for a Second Season?

Image Credit: Brooke Palmer/HBO

It fans returned to Derry, Maine, to face more of Pennywise’s wrath. HBO’s IT: Welcome to Derry threw fans with quite a few surprises in season 1 alone. And as a result, they’re hoping for a season 2 — especially after that cliffhanger. So, can viewers expect another season of the series?

Get all updates on the future of IT: Welcome to Derry below!

Who Is in the IT: Welcome to Derry Cast?

The main cast of IT: Welcome to Derry features Taylour Paige as Charlotte Hanlon, Jovan Adepo as Leroy Hanlon, James Remar as Francis Shaw, Stephen Rider as Hank Grogan, Matilda Lawler as Marge Truman, Amanda Christine as Veronica “Ronnie” Grogan and, of course, Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise.

The rest of the series’ cast includes Clara Stack as Lillian “Lilly” Bainbridge, Blake Cameron James as Will Hanlon, Arian S. Cartaya as Rich Santos, Miles Ekhardt as Matty Clements, Mikkal Karim-Fidler as Teddy Uris and Jack Molloy Legault as Phil Malkin.

Will There Be a Season 2 of IT: Welcome to Derry?

HBO has not confirmed a season 2 for IT: Welcome to Derry at the time of publication. Co-creators Andy and Barbara Muschietti, however, previously revealed that they had planned a three-season storyline. So, it’s likely that fans can expect more from the show as long as HBO renews it.

“Our big story arc involves three seasons, mainly based on the three critical cycles of Pennywise, which are 1962, 1935 and 1908,” Andy told Variety in October 2025. “And over the course of these three seasons, we’re gonna probably get closer to the meaning of the turtle, how it affects the behavior of our characters and the mythological backstory.”

Barbara added that they didn’t want to “repeat” the It films with this series. “It was important for us to tell a very unpredictable story, because we couldn’t repeat the movies,” the co-creator explained. “We needed the kids, because there’s no ‘It’ without kids, and we needed them to become friends and fight this monster together. But we needed to subvert the story somehow.”