Istanbul Turkey Earthquake Today: Updates on Damage & More

Istanbul, Turkey, residents were shaken by a series of earthquakes that hit the region on Wednesday, April 23, at around 1 p.m. local time. The tremors came on a public holiday while many children and adults were home from school and work. Multiple reports also showed images of people flooding the streets of the city.

“Due to panic, 151 of our citizens were injured from jumping from heights,” a statement from the Istanbul governor’s office read, according to the Associated Press. “Their treatments are ongoing in hospitals, and they are not in life-threatening condition.”

Below, get updates on the situation in Istanbul and learn about the series of earthquakes that hit the area.

Istanbul Earthquake Magnitude

The Istanbul earthquake was a 6.2. Aftershocks soon followed, leaving countless residents panicking in the streets. A Turkey-based CNN anchor named Meltem Bozbeyoğlu was even seen shaken up by the quake live on the air. According to footage shared on social media, the broadcast journalist interrupted two people that she was interviewing, and her voice quivered while the studio around her shook. Bozbeyoğlu kept speaking to cameras despite the tremors lasting several seconds during her broadcast.

6.2 magnitude earthquake hit Istanbul today. No substantial damage or loss of life has been reported so far. pic.twitter.com/ochwMc71MN — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) April 23, 2025

Istanbul Turkey Earthquake Epicenter

According to BBC, the epicenter of the Istanbul, Turkey, earthquake was somewhere along the coast of the Sea of Marmara, which is about 50 miles away from Istanbul.

Several residents told the outlet they were staying outdoors to avoid any potential injuries from structures falling down.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said that the earthquake lasted around 13 seconds and that more than 100 aftershocks followed suit.

Did Anyone Die From the Istanbul Earthquake?

At the time of publication, no casualties have been reported so far from the Istanbul, Turkey, earthquake. However, according to the governor’s office, 151 people were injured because they “jumped from heights” during the quakes.