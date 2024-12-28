Isiah Thomas’ Health: About the NBA Legend’s Bell’s Palsy Diagnosis

Image Credit: WireImage

Basketball Hall of Famer and legendary Detroit Pistons point guard Isiah Thomas revealed in a podcast episode released this week that he has been diagnosed with Bell’s Palsy.

Find out more below.

Who Is Isiah Thomas?

Thomas is a former professional basketball player and NBA Hall of Famer, widely regarded as one of the greatest point guards in basketball history. Born on April 30, 1961, in Chicago, Illinois, Thomas played his entire career for the Detroit Pistons from 1981 to 1994, leading the team to two NBA championships in 1989 and 1990. He was named NBA Finals MVP in 1990.

Throughout his career, Thomas was a 12-time NBA All-Star and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2000. He retired at the age of 32 after the 1993-94 season.

After his playing career, Thomas transitioned into coaching and front-office roles, with stints in both the NBA and WNBA.

How Is Thomas’ Health?

The 63-year-old revealed that he had been diagnosed with Bell’s palsy during an appearance on the Come And Talk 2 Me podcast with former NBA star Mark Jackson.

“I’ve gotten a lot of love from people saying, ‘Well, Isiah’s sick. What is he going through?'” he said. “I haven’t really told anybody, but I’ve got Bell’s palsy. … That’s why you see me like this. I appreciate the prayers and the love. That’s what’s happening with my mouth right now. I just wanted everyone to know that.”

In addition to his recent diagnosis, Thomas also faced significant health challenges during his playing career. One of the most notable was a series of Achilles tendon injuries, which became a major concern in the later years of his career. These injuries ultimately led to his decision to retire after the 1993-1994 NBA season.

What Is Bell’s Palsy?

Bell’s palsy is a neurological condition that results in temporary facial muscle paralysis due to inflammation of the facial nerve, which controls the muscles responsible for facial expressions.

Common symptoms include one side of the face drooping, difficulty closing the eye, and a loss of taste on one side of the tongue. Although Bell’s palsy is typically temporary, the recovery process can vary. Most people see improvement within weeks to a few months, but recovery times can differ.