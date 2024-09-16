Isaiah Pacheco Injury Update: What Happened to the Chiefs Running Back?

While the Kansas City Chiefs secured a win against the Cincinnati Bengals, their running back, Isiah Pacheco, sustained an ankle injury during Sunday's game.

September 16, 2024 2:00PM EDT
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 05: Running back Isiah Pacheco #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the NFL game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 05, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Chiefs defeated the Ravens 27-20. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Week two of the NFL season turned out to be rough for Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco, who left Arrowhead Stadium on crutches after suffering an injury on Sunday, September 15. Although the 25-year-old athlete did not finish the game, the Super Bowl champions, playing against the Cincinnati Bengals, managed a last-minute victory, winning by a score of 26 to 25.

Over the past two weeks, the star player has accumulated 135 yards and played a crucial role in the team’s offensive plays. HollywoodLife has gathered information about the Kansas City player’s injury.

What Happened to Isiah Pacheco?

Isiah was involved in the first play of the final possession when he ran forward with the football but was tackled, causing him to roll his right ankle. According to sports journalist Ian Rapoport, who shared on  X (formerly Twitter), sources say that Pacheco fractured his fibula.

While he is expected to undergo further tests, the running back was seen leaving the stadium with a boot and crutches. Kansas City head coach Andy Reid addressed Pacheco’s absence during a press conference on Monday, September 16. “We’ll go with the guys we have now. I don’t have a timeline on (his return). It’s going to take a little bit of time,” he said, as reported by Nate Taylor from The Athletic on  X.

Will Isiah Pacheco Be Able to Play?

According to another reporter, Jonathan Jones, who posted on X, the injury will likely place Isiah on injured reserve, causing him to miss the next four games.

Isiah Pacheco’s Stats

In Sunday’s game, Pacheco earned a total of 90 rushing yards against the Cincinnati Bengals.

How Long Has Isiah Pacheco Been in the NFL?

Isiah has been in the National Football League since he was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Prior to his professional football career, the Latino of Dominican descent on his mother’s side played for Rutgers University as a Rutgers Scarlet Knights.