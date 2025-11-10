Is Wendy’s Closing Down? Why the Chain Is Shutting Down Stores

Image Credit: Getty Images

Wendy’s, the famous American hamburger fast-food chain, announced the closure of hundreds of its stores across the United States. In an economy seeing cuts and closures at various companies, Wendy’s cited locations that were struggling performance-wise. So, does this mean the company will close permanently?

Interim CEO Ken Cook announced the closure of multiple restaurants in November 2025, noting that they “will strengthen the system and enable franchisees to invest more capital and resources in their remaining restaurants.”

“Closures of underperforming units are expected to boost sales and profitability at nearby locations.,” Cook continued, according to CNN. The executive added that various restaurants “do not elevate the brand” and are a “drag from a franchisee financial performance perspective.”

Is Wendy’s Closing?

No, Wendy’s is not closing down for good. As previously noted, its CEO explained that they’re closing multiple locations due to underperformance.

How Many Wendy’s Hamburger Restaurants Are Shutting Down?

Since Cook said a “mid single-digit percentage” of Wendy’s 6,000 restaurants could shut down, this would equate to anywhere between 200 and 350 of its restaurants.

Why Is Wendy’s Closing Down These Locations?

As previously noted, Wendy’s is closing down hundreds of its locations because they are “consistently underperforming.” Last year, Wendy’s closed around 140 of its restaurants.

During an August 2025 earnings call, Cook said the company was “not happy” with the company’s sales. To combat the decrease in stock value, the higher-ups at Wendy’s introduced “Project Fresh,” a strategy to revamp the brand’s marketing and its menu. As noted in a subsequent press release, Chairman of Wendy’s board Art Winkleback noted that the board of directors and management were “dissatisfied with the current valuation of the company and have been working to put the company on the right path to create value for our franchisees, employees and shareholders.”

“Execution is underway, and we are confident that Project Fresh will position Wendy’s as the industry leader — one that guests love, franchisees are proud to operate, teams are excited to be a part of, and creates significant value for our shareholders,” Winkleback added in October 2025.