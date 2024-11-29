Is the Post Office Open on Black Friday? Mail Delivery Today

Image Credit: The Washington Post via Getty Im

While many people have Thanksgiving off, some also get a break on Black Friday, one of the busiest days for holiday shopping when shoppers can find great deals and discounts. Most stores resume normal operating hours on Friday, November 29, 2024, but does this apply to government facilities, such as post offices? Many are curious if their packages and mail will be delivered on time, especially since the U.S. Postal Service was closed on Thanksgiving, a federal holiday.

Sending holiday gifts or mail? Find out if the United States Post Office is open on Black Friday below.

Is the Post Office Open on Black Friday?

Yes, the United States Post Office will be open on Black Friday. After being closed for Thanksgiving, the next scheduled holiday closure for the post office will for Christmas. On Instagram, the USPS announced on Wednesday, November 27, 2024: “Post offices will return to normal business hours on Friday, Nov. 29.”

Can You Still Send Mail on Black Friday?

As the holiday season begins, many people are eager to send packages and mail their gifts. While Black Friday is known for sales and discounts, there’s more good news—post offices will be open, allowing customers to send mail and packages as usual, ensuring your holiday deliveries are on time.

The USPS also shared on Instagram that customers can track their packages through their mobile app. In a post shared on Friday, November 29, 2024, they wrote: “Waiting for a special North Pole delivery ? With USPS Informed Delivery, you can take a sneak peek at your holiday mail and packages before the reindeer touch down.”

Is Black Friday a Federal Holiday?

Black Friday is not an official federal holiday, but some people have the day off from work as it falls during Thanksgiving week. However, some states, like California, designate it as the “Day After Thanksgiving,” a holiday for state government employees, similar to Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples’ Day, both of which occur in October.