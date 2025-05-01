Is the Happy Face Killer Still Alive? Find Out Where He Is Now

Image Credit: Paramount+

While Paramount+’s Happy Face has come to an end with its first season, many wonder about the real story, which is told from the perspective of Melissa G. Moore, who is related to the actual criminal. In an interview with CBR, she noted, “I just didn’t see any fictionalized accounts out there of serial killers [that] found them to be relatable, in the form of how they are portrayed as a family member. We just know them as a serial killer. We don’t really see them interact with their families, or how the families are affected by the killer’s crimes.”

She added, “We don’t really see the relationship between the killer’s family and the vicitm’s family, or the victim’s relationship to the media and the killer’s relationship with the media. I’ve never seen it, and I wanted people who’ve been a survivor of crime to feel seen in this.”

Learn more about Happy Face and his case below.

Who Is the Happy Face Killer?

The Happy Face Killer’s real name is Keith Hunter Jesperson. He was born on April 6, 1955, in Chilliwack, Canada.

Is the Happy Face Killer Still Alive?

Yes, Jesperson is still alive and remains behind bars, serving life sentences at Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem.

Who Is the Happy Face Killer’s Daughter?

Jesperson had three children with his ex-wife Rose: Melissa, Carrie, and Jason. His daughter Melissa, who wanted to tell her side of things in the Happy Face series, has an estranged relationship with her father. She told ABC News, “I don’t want my dad to get into the psyche of my children and hurt them in any way because he is manipulative. He is a psychopath.” She added, “He has the potential, still, to hurt, even if not with physical violence or murder, but with his words.”

Is There a Season 2 of Happy Face?

At the time of publication, there has been no announcement on whether the Paramount+ series will be renewed for a second season.