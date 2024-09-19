Is the Government Facing a Shutdown? Latest Updates from Congress

Image Credit: Getty Images

As of September 19, a government shutdown remains a strong possibility, with Congress facing a September 30 deadline to pass a funding bill. After a six-week summer recess, lawmakers returned to the Capitol on Sept. 9 to work urgently on preventing the shutdown. When the House left for its summer break on July 25, President Joe Biden had just exited the presidential race, Democrats were preparing to select Vice President Kamala Harris as their new nominee, and Republicans were strategizing to counter the younger candidate who seemed to rejuvenate their opposition. Amid significant disagreements over budget priorities, some Republican leaders, including former President Donald Trump, are advocating for a shutdown unless their demands are met—such as including a GOP-led bill requiring proof of citizenship to vote in federal elections. Here’s everything you need to know about how close Congress is to a government shutdown, what it is, why it happens, and more.

What Is a Government Shutdown?

A government shutdown occurs when Congress fails to pass the necessary funding legislation for the federal government’s operations, or when the President refuses to sign such legislation into law.

Here are some of the main reasons why it happens:

Budget Disputes : Shutdowns often occur when there is a disagreement between Congress members or between Congress and the President on specific spending priorities, such as defense, healthcare, social programs, or immigration policies.

: Shutdowns often occur when there is a disagreement between Congress members or between Congress and the President on specific spending priorities, such as defense, healthcare, social programs, or immigration policies. Political Strategy : Sometimes, shutdowns are used as a political strategy or bargaining chip to push for or against certain legislative measures. One party may use the threat of a shutdown to gain leverage in budget negotiations.

: Sometimes, shutdowns are used as a political strategy or bargaining chip to push for or against certain legislative measures. One party may use the threat of a shutdown to gain leverage in budget negotiations. Debt Ceiling Debates: Although the debt ceiling itself is separate from the budget process, debates over raising it have sometimes led to government shutdowns when an agreement could not be reached.

The Current Proposal

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced Thursday, Sept. 19 that he would take steps later in the day to advance a bipartisan government funding bill after Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) failed to pass a partisan six-month funding measure tied to voter registration reform.

“Later today, I’ll file cloture on a legislative vehicle that will enable us to prevent a Trump shutdown in the event that the Speaker does not work with us in a bipartisan, bicameral manner. Both sides are going to spend the next few days trying to figure out the best path remaining for keeping the government open,” Schumer said on the Senate floor.

The House vote on the spending plan ended with a 202-220 defeat, as 14 Republicans joined nearly all Democrats in voting against it. The plan paired a six-month stopgap funding bill with the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, which would require proof of citizenship to register to vote. Two members voted present, while three Democrats crossed the aisle to support the measure.

Johnson, under pressure from Trump and right-wing members, proposed the plan despite opposition from Democrats. Democrats pointed out that it is already illegal for non-citizens to vote in U.S. federal elections and cited studies showing no evidence of widespread illegal voting. Critics also argued that the bill could deter some Americans from voting due to limited access to documents like passports or birth certificates.

Trump, emphasizing his support for the SAVE Act, wrote on Truth Social, “If Republicans don’t get the SAVE Act, and every ounce of it, they should not agree to a Continuing Resolution in any way, shape, or form.”

Schumer and Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Patty Murray (D-Wash.) issued a joint statement earlier in September, warning, “If Speaker Johnson drives House Republicans down this highly partisan path, the odds of a shutdown go way up, and Americans will know that the responsibility for a shutdown will be on the House Republicans’ hands.”

What Does the Shutdown Affect?

Most federal agencies must halt non-essential operations, close national parks, furlough employees, and suspend services until a new funding agreement is reached. Essential services—such as national security, law enforcement, and emergency medical care—continue to operate, but many government activities are paused.

During a furlough, hundreds of thousands of federal employees are placed on temporary leave without pay, while essential workers are required to work without pay until the shutdown is resolved.

A prolonged shutdown can also slow economic growth, impact the stock market, and create uncertainty in both domestic and international markets.

When Was the Last Government Shutdown?

Government shutdowns are not uncommon in U.S. history. Here’s a look at the most recent ones: