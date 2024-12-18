Is Skibidi Toilet Coming to Fortnite? Find Out

Image Credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images

Generation Alpha has truly taken over the gaming world. Rumors have swirled on social media about a possible “Skibidi Toilet” addition to “Fortnite,” so are they true?

In case you haven’t heard, “Skibidi Toilet” became an internet sensation in 2023 — but not just for the game. The title became a widely used term among kids who were born after the 2010s. Even Gen-Zers were stumped at first. Now that “Skibidi Toilet” has found its way into popular culture, there’s no escaping the viral memes, fan art and game from the power of social media.

Learn more about “Skibidi Toilet” and its possible addition to “Fortnite” below.

What Is Skibidi Toilet?

“Skibidi Toilet” is a YouTube machinima web series that was introduced in 2023. Alexey Gerasimov created the series under his YouTube channel “DaFuq!?Boom!” and released “Skibidi Toilet” as shorts. In the game, the toilet characters have taken over the human race, and “G-Toilet” is their leader.

The series follows human heads in toilets that battle humanoid characters with electronic devices as their heads, such as speakers, cameras and TVs. So far, there have been 25 seasons of “Skibidi Toilet.”

Once the series became a huge success, memes flooded the internet. Even Kim Kardashian‘s daughter North West knows about it. In 2024, North gifted her mom an expensive diamond necklace that was engraved with “Skibidi Toilet” on the gold pendant.

Plungerman + Skibidi Toilet Backbling leaks

Doesn't actually look that bad, pretty show accurate pic.twitter.com/KC9TLwzx43 — Mnoomer48 💢 (@Mnoomer48) December 18, 2024

Is Skibidi Toilet Coming to Fortnite?

It appears that “Skibidi Toilet” is coming to “Fortnite.” According to multiple outlets, it will be added to “Fortnite Battle Royale.”

After rumors circulated about the collaboration, Forbes reported that Skibidi will arrive to “Fortnite” in different ways — a “Plungerman Skin” for 1,500 V-Bucks or a 2,200 V-Buck bundle, “Skibidi Toilet Back Bling” for 600 V-Bucks and “Plungerman’s Plunger Pickaxe” for 800 V-Bucks.”

When Is Skibidi Toilet Coming to Fortnite?

Per Forbes, “Skibidi Toilet” is arriving to “Fortnite” on December 18, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET.