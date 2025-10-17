What’s Going on With Rachael Ray? How She’s Doing Amid ‘Sick’ Rumors

Image Credit: Getty Images

Rachael Ray has steadily made her way back into the television spotlight recently, but rumors have swirled around her lifestyle and health after she slurred her words in a September 2024 video. The clip sparked concern among fans and, according to one report, her inner circle. Now that she joined Drew Barrymore for a talk show return, fans are wondering what Rachael is up to today.

Where Has Rachael Ray Been? Inside Her Life Now

The Food Network alum is still in the public eye. Most recently, Rachael visited The Drew Barrymore Show to cook alongside the talk show host and actress in an upcoming October 2025 episode. Not only that, but Rachael also came to New York City to co-host the Blue Moon Burger Bash 2.0 with Brooklyn Beckham at the New York Wine & Food Festival later Friday.

Is Rachael Ray Sick?

No, Rachael has not revealed any major health issues or illnesses recently. However, she did suffer from a “couple of bad falls” while carrying wood for a fire, she said in October 2024, which temporarily restrained her from a few physical abilities.

Nevertheless, Daily Mail reported in May 2025 that Rachael’s inner circle was “concerned” about her after a late 2024 video of her slurring her speech raised eyebrows.

“Those close to Rachael are so concerned,” a source told the outlet. “She has shut people out and lives a very secluded life.”

Is Rachael Ray Still Married to Her Husband?

Yes, Rachael is still married to her husband, John Cusimano. The couple wed in 2005 and have been together since.

In October 2025, Rachael gave fans an update about her and John’s marriage during an interview with Us Weekly. She quipped that he enjoys New York City more than she does.

“My husband loves being in New York. And I tell him, ‘Hey, go as often as you like, stay as long as you want,'” Rachael told the outlet. “I come to New York and upstate New York when I have work, I prefer Italy. It’s quiet. The dog is much happier. She hates New York City. Bella is not a New Yorker at all. So, for the dog’s sake, I spend as much time [in Italy] as I can. She has a swimming pool and 66 hectares to run around on, and everything is very quiet, and the air is very fresh, and we have huge gardens and a vineyard and olive trees, and I just prefer that life.”