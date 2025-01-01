Is the Post Office Open on New Year’s Day 2025? See Hours

Image Credit: Getty Images

New Year’s is here! The holiday season is wrapping up, and as we ring in the new year, many people are gearing up for fresh starts and exciting plans. But before you dive into the celebrations or kick off those New Year’s resolutions, you might be wondering about some practical details—like whether the post office will be open on January 1st. With holiday schedules affecting many services, it’s important to know what’s available.

Whether you’ve got last-minute packages to send or just need to know the hours, we’ve got you covered!

Is New Year’s Day a Holiday?

New Year’s Day, which falls on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, is a federally observed holiday, according to the U.S. Office of Personnel Management.

Is the Post Office Open on New Year’s Day?

U.S. Postal Service offices will be closed on New Year’s Day, and mail will not be delivered. Additionally, shipping services, including UPS and FedEx, will also be closed.

Is the Stock Market Open on New Year’s Day?

All NYSE markets observe U.S. holidays, so the stock market will be closed on New Year’s Day.

The U.S. bond markets will also be closed on New Year’s Day, according to the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association.

Are Banks Open on New Year’s Day?

On New Year’s Day, which falls on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, most banks, including Bank of America and Wells Fargo, will be closed. However, mobile services and ATMs will still be available.

Target Store Hours on New Year’s Day

Most Target stores will have their normal business hours on January 1, 2025. However, shoppers should check their local Target for each store’s holiday hours.

Costco Hours on New Year’s Day

According to its website, Costco will be closed on New Year’s Day.

Walmart Hours on New Year’s Day

Most Walmart locations are open on January 1, 2025, but you should check your local Walmart for their store hours.

Kroger Hours on New Year’s Day

According to Kroger’s website, most Kroger stores will be open during normal hours on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, but pharmacies will close at 6 p.m. on December 31.

Safeway Hours on New Year’s Day

Per GoBankingRates, Safeway stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on January 1, 2025.

Trader Joe’s Hours on New Year’s Day

All Trader Joe’s stores will be open until 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and will be closed on New Year’s Day in observance of the holiday, according to multiple outlets.

Publix New Year’s Day Hours

According to Publix, all of its stores will close at 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and will have adjusted hours on New Year’s Day.