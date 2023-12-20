Is Niall Horan Leaving ‘The Voice’ After Season 24? His Absence Explained

Image Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock for Global

The Voice season 24 ended with Niall Horan’s contestant winning — but the former One Direction member wasn’t there to bask in all the glory with everyone. So, fans are curious if the “This Town” singer will return as a coach in the future. Keep reading to find out why Niall was absent toward the end of the season and whether he is planning to return for season 25.

Is Niall Horan Leaving ‘The Voice’?

Toward the end of the competition series’ 24th season, Niall announced that he would not be present for the final episodes due to his hectic touring schedule.

“I’ve got a bit of news for you. Because of my concert schedule, I actually won’t be in town for knockout rehearsals,” the “Night Changes” singer announced in a video. “Because I won’t be there, I’ve chosen another coach to mentor you guys during your rehearsals. And it’s not just one coach. It’s two.”

Niall picked pop group Dan + Shay to fill in for him as mentors.

As for whether Niall is set to return for season 25 of The Voice, it doesn’t look like he will be back due to his tour running from February through September 2024

Reba McEntire, John Legend, Chance the Rapper and Dan + Shay will be the coaches for the 25th season.

Who Won ‘The Voice’ Season 24?

Niall’s contestant, Huntley, was crowned the winner of season 24, which made the “Story of My Life” singer a back-to-back reigning champion on the show. While discussing his epic win, Huntley told Entertainment Tonight that he was “so surprised” at the result, and he pointed out how Niall managed to juggle his busy work schedule with coaching the singer.

“Whenever I feel like I’m too busy or complaining about this process, I kind of just think back and I’m like, this dude’s literally flying around the world and still messaging me back on my emails,” Huntley raved. “It’s pretty cool, I respect it very, very much.”

Although he’s eager to embark on his music career, Huntley noted that he wants to “take a step back and just breathe and just really take everything in.”

“This experience has taken half a year. I’ve spent six months away from my kids — my son is speaking in full sentences now. It’s insane,” he continued. “But this has all been so worthwhile. “I just want my career. I’m so hungry for this … John [Legend] said he can see me singing in arenas around the world, and that’s something I’m very hungry for. Y’all are not getting rid of me!”

As for Niall, he noted that he was prepared to balance his busy lifestyle with mentoring on the show.

“When I took this job, I told myself that no matter how busy I was in my day job, I was going to commit one hundred percent,” he explained, per ET. “I’ve been on a show like this, and I know what it’s like to have a strong mentor. Maybe that’s what the secret sauce is, I don’t know.”