Is the McDonald’s Quarter Pounder Causing Food Poisoning?

Image Credit: Gado via Getty Images

McDonald’s is facing scrutiny after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a food safety alert on Tuesday. The alert was prompted by nearly 50 reported cases of E. coli—one of the more severe forms of food poisoning—linked to its Quarter Pounders.

In response, McDonald’s has proactively removed two ingredients from stores in the affected regions: “fresh slivered onions” and “quarter-pound beef patties.” Joe Erlinger, President of McDonald’s USA, said in a statement, “It’s important to note that the majority of states and the majority of menu items are not affected.”

When Did the McDonald’s E. Coli Outbreak Start?

The first case was reported on September 27. State health officials in Colorado notified the CDC of an unusual increase in E. coli cases on October 10, prompting the agency to begin its investigation on October 15.

The CDC noted that recent illnesses may not yet be reported, as it typically takes 3 to 4 weeks to confirm if a sick individual is part of an outbreak.

Which States Have Been Affected?

So far, 49 people across 10 states have fallen ill, with the majority of cases reported in Colorado (26 cases) and Nebraska (nine cases), according to the CDC. Other reported cases are in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, Oregon, Utah, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

Ten people have been hospitalized, including a child who developed a kidney disease known as hemolytic uremic syndrome. Tragically, one older adult in Colorado has died.

What Happens If You Get E. Coli?

E. coli symptoms typically start three to four days after ingesting the bacteria and can vary, often including:

Diarrhea : This can range from mild to severe, often being watery or bloody.

: This can range from mild to severe, often being watery or bloody. Abdominal Cramping : Commonly presents as pain and cramping in the stomach area.

: Commonly presents as pain and cramping in the stomach area. Nausea and Vomiting : Some individuals may experience these symptoms.

: Some individuals may experience these symptoms. Fatigue : Many people feel tired or lethargic.

: Many people feel tired or lethargic. Fever: A fever may develop in some cases.

Most people recover without treatment within 5 to 7 days. However, some individuals may develop serious kidney problems, known as hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), and may require hospitalization. If symptoms worsen or severe complications arise, it’s essential to seek medical care promptly.