Is Huda Mustafa Single? Her ‘Love Island USA’ Journey & Relationship Update

When it comes to Love Island USA, forget about the term “household name” when certain contestants become Villa names, and Huda Mustafa was one of them. Throughout season 7, Huda faced backlash from fans as the discussion about her actions circulated on social media. Now that she and Chris Seeley ended the season 7 finale parting ways, find out if Huda is still single or if she’s in a relationship in the real world.

Is Huda Mustafa From Love Island USA Single?

As of now, yes — Huda is single, but it’s unclear if she’s ready to mingle quite yet since she just completed her stint on Love Island USA.

What Happened Between Huda & Chris?

During the two-hour season 7 finale episode, Huda and Chris sat down over a candle-lit dinner to discuss where their budding relationship was going wrong.

In the end, Huda and Chris broke up and actually made Love Island USA history by becoming the first couple to break up during a season finale.

Why Did Huda & Chris Break Up?

Huda and Chris split because she expressed doubts about their compatibility, while he questioned her confidence in their connection.

“Moving forward in the outside world, there’s no more time in here to figure this out. We’re not exclusive, we’re still getting to know each other, and a lot of the things that we do need are the physical aspects,” Huda said to Chris. “I’m not sure how we would work on that with long distance.”

However, shortly thereafter, Huda proposed that she and Chris just be friends, which he declined.

“Right off the bat, I’m gonna be honest with you — no,” Chris said to Huda about a friendship. “But will I have any hatred toward you? No. But I need to not like you anymore, so that means I need to separate myself a little bit, I’m going to.”

What Happened Between Huda & Jeremiah?

Love Island USA fans watched Huda and Jeremiah get super close way too fast, which resulted in serious ups and downs in their communication. The couple looked like they were head over heels for each other, but that quickly changed. Their dynamic took a turn for the worse, and Huda and Jeremiah’s fling eventually fizzled out. But just before he could explore more connections further, Jeremiah was voted off the island by the boys.

Huda Mustafa’s Past Relationships

Huda’s only known past relationship was with the father of her baby: ex Noah Sheline. He serves in the U.S. Army. Noah and Huda welcomed their child in 2020 and broke up at some point.

During her time on Love Island USA, Noah felt the need to speak out regarding the backlash she got from fans about the drama on the show. In a TikTok Story, he asked social media users to show Huda respect despite “regardless of how ridiculous she might seem” on the show, according to People.

“She’s maybe not doing a great job idk I don’t watch the show but I don’t like that I’m seeing so much negative s*** on my page or even clips of it about her,” Noah wrote in June 2025. “It’s not my job to police her or the people in my comments, but I will say what you guys do will affect her mental health and my daughter’s maybe in the future.”

Noah continued that it’s “crazy I have to involve myself in this, but I don’t want my daughter’s mom to get out and see this and her mental health goes down a hill. For people who have been respectful and nice and defending her as a mother, thank you! She tries just as much as any other young parent in this world.”