Is Heathrow Airport Open After Power Outage? Update

Perhaps the worst thing that could ever happen to a traveler is when their flight gets canceled, but an airport closure is even worse. On March 21, 2025, London’s Heathrow Airport temporarily closed, halting countless flights and, therefore, passengers from flying. Though several airlines, including a few American companies, issued fee waivers for those who were impacted by the airport shutdown, the damage had already been done. So, when will Heathrow reopen to the public?

Below, get updates on the Heathrow closure and the reason behind it.

What Happened at Heathrow Airport?

On March 21, Heathrow announced a shutdown in a statement, according to multiple outlets.

“Whilst fire crews are responding to the incident, we do not have clarity on when power may be reliably restored,” the airport’s statement read. “To maintain the safety of our passengers and colleagues, we have no choice but to close Heathrow until 23h59 on 21 March 2025.”

Heathrow’s statement added that it expected “significant disruption over the coming days” due to the shutdown.

Why Was Heathrow Airport Closed?

Heathrow closed due to a fire from the nearby North Hyde electrical substation in Hayes, West London.

Is Heathrow Open Now?

At the time of publication, Heathrow is still labeled at “temporarily closed” on Google. However, the airport announced that it was gradually reopening and restarting some flights.

About 12 hours after Heathrow shut down, the airport released a public statement advising travelers that it was reopening. However, the airport recommended only traveling to Heathrow if a customer’s airlines “advised [them] to do so,” per CBS News.

“We will now work with the airlines on repatriating the passengers who were diverted to other airports in Europe,” the updated statement indicated. “We hope to run a full operation tomorrow and will provide further information shortly.”

Based on the airport’s statement, Heathrow is expected to fully reopen on Saturday, March 22. A spokesperson also noted that “as the busiest airport in Europe, Heathrow uses as much energy as a small city, therefore getting back to a full and safe operation takes time,” according to CBS.

How Did the Fire Near Heathrow Start?

It’s still unclear how the nearby substation’s fire ignited. Police said in a statement that there is currently “no indication of foul play,” though counterterrorism authorities would still lead the investigation, per CBS.

“Given the location of the substation and the impact this incident has had on critical national infrastructure, the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command is now leading enquiries,” police explained. “This is due to the specialist resources and capabilities within that command that can assist in progressing this investigation at pace to minimize disruption and identify the cause.”