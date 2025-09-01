Is Fifth Harmony Really Back Together? Inside the Group’s Future After Their 2025 Jonas Brothers Reunion

Image Credit: Getty Images

Fifth Harmony reunited for the first time since 2018 on August 31, 2025, at a Jonas Brothers concert in Dallas, Texas. The performance — which featured current members Normani, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui singing “Worth It” and “Work From Home” — caused an uproar among fans, who are hoping that Fifth Harmony is officially back together. So, is it true — did the famous all-female group reunite?

Below, Hollywood Life is unpacking what we know so far about Fifth Harmony’s future.

What Happened to Fifth Harmony?

Fifth Harmony never disbanded, but the members have been on hiatus since 2018 while they pursued solo projects. After Camila Cabello left the band in 2016, the group forged ahead without her. Since then, fans have called for the band to change its name to “Fourth Harmony” considering they have four members now.

“Reflecting on the past six years since we started on X-Factor, we’ve realized just how far we’ve come and we appreciate everything so much, more now than ever,” Fifth Harmony’s 2018 hiatus announcement read. “We’ve really had one hell of a memorable journey together and can’t begin to express our gratitude to y’all for coming along with us on this wild ride! … After six years going hard, non-stop, we also realized that in order to stay authentic to ourselves and to you, we do need to take some time for now to go on a hiatus from Fifth Harmony in order to pursue solo endeavors.”

Is Fifth Harmony Back Together?

Not at the moment since none of the current members of Fifth Harmony has confirmed a formal reunion. However, they reignited the rumors when Lauren, Normani, Ally and Dinah performed “Worth It” and “Work From Home” during the Jonas Brothers’ August 2025 Greetings From Your Hometown Tour concert in Dallas, Texas.

“Where were you on August 31, 2025?” the group captioned a social media post after their surprise performance. “Thank you @jonasbrothers for having us. Felt amazing to be back.” Fifth Harmony fans clamored over the caption acknowledging that they were “back,” but they were likely referring to their Jonas Brothers concert performance.

Nevertheless, the group updated its website to feature new merchandise: a T-shirt and hoodie that read, “Where Were You on August 31, 2025?”

Earlier this year, insiders told The Hollywood Reporter that the current Fifth Harmony members were planning something for 2026 amid the 10th anniversary of 7/27. The sources told the publication that the women were working on a documentary on their return, which would include footage on a tour that has yet to be announced. Ally’s husband, Will Bracey, is leading the group’s endeavors, THR reported.

Why Did Camila Cabello Leave Fifth Harmony?

Camila left Fifth Harmony to pursue a solo career. After releasing her debut solo single, “Crying in the Club,” in 2017, Camila’s music reached global fame. She later won the Video Music Award for Best Video for her hit track “Havana.”

Camila’s departure from Fifth Harmony created quite a stir among fans. Both sides had contradicting statements regarding her exit, and the band added more fuel to the fire when they had a fifth stand-in purposely fall off the stage at the 2017 MTV VMAs.

The “Señorita” hitmaker later appeared on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in March 2024 to explain why she “started distancing” herself from Fifth Harmony.

“I can remember waking up on tour, and going to my hotel room at like 7 a.m. and going to my garage band, and like writing songs, ’cause I didn’t want to do it while everybody was there, and I had such a passion that turned into writing,” Camila said. “And, at first I was like, ‘Oh maybe I wanna write for other people.’ But then it turned into like, ‘No, actually I want to sing these songs by myself.’ … I started distancing myself from the [group’s] vision, and it felt like, you know, they were still really passionate and into that and so, I was just like, ‘I’m not happy here anymore, it doesn’t feel aligned.'”

Despite leaving the group, Camila has maintained that she and Ally, Lauren, Normani and Dinah had no more bad blood. In 2022, the pop singer told Reuters that they were “supportive of each other through, like, DMs and stuff.”