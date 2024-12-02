Is Enron Back? Find Out What Happened to the Company

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Almost nobody expected to hear anything more about Enron since its demise in the early 2000s. However, the infamous natural gas and electricity company is making headlines once again — this time for a “new chapter.” So, does this mean that Enron is back?

What Was Enron?

Based in Houston, Texas, Enron began as a natural gas and oil-trading company. The company’s mission was focused on commodities and energy.

Who Was the CEO of Enron?

Originally founded by Kenneth Lay, Jeffrey Skilling became Enron’s CEO. Lay was convicted on six counts of fraud and conspiracy in addition to four counts of bank fraud in relation to Enron’s insider trading and accounting scandal. He died in 2006 before his sentencing was scheduled to begin.

As for Skilling, he was found guilty of multiple charges related to conspiracy and fraud. He was initially sentenced to a 17-year prison sentence, but his sentence was reduced to 14 years. Additionally, Skilling was ordered to give more than $40 million to the fraud victims in Enron’s scandal. Skilling was released from prison in February 2019.

Is Enron Back?

According to a December 2, 2024, press release, Enron formally declared its comeback and listed its new goals.

“Enron Corporation today announced its relaunch as a company dedicated to solving the global energy crisis,” the press release noted. “With a bold new vision, Enron will leverage cutting-edge technology, human ingenuity, and the spirit of adaptation to address the critical challenges of energy sustainability, accessibility, and affordability.”

As for Enron’s “vision,” the company noted its “key pillars” — “adaptation as strength,” “leadership by example,” “forgiveness and progress,” “permissionless innovation” and “solving the energy crisis.”

“Recognizing that the energy landscape is in constant flux, Enron commits to continuous innovation and agility to address evolving demands, from renewable energy integration to climate resilience,” the announcement pointed out. “Enron’s leadership team is focused on setting a high standard for ethical business practices, transparency, and sustainability, serving as a model for corporate responsibility worldwide.”

When it comes to its “forgiveness” pillar, Enron vowed to “acknowledge the past” with “a forward-looking approach that prioritizes collective growth and learning.”

“Decentralized technology is advancing, and we will of course have a role to play in its future,” Enron insisted. “Enron will focus on scalable, sustainable solutions, including investments in renewable energy infrastructure, cutting-edge energy storage, and advanced power distribution systems.”

When Is Enron Being Relaunched?

In its December 2, 2024, press release, the company noted that it is beginning a “new chapter” in 2024.

Does Enron Have a New Team?

At the time of publication, it’s unclear if Enron has appointed a new leadership team.