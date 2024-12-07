What Dark Chocolate Is Healthy? Benefits Explained

Image Credit: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Imag

The semi-bitter dark chocolate is often touted as a healthier alternative to its sweeter counterpart, milk chocolate. However, recent studies suggest that consuming it might not just be okay—it could actually provide notable health benefits.

Discover what type of dark chocolate is considered the best, the potential health benefits, and how much you should eat to reap the rewards for yourself.

What Types of Chocolate Are Considered Healthy?

A recent study published in The British Medical Journal (BMJ) on December 4 highlights the differences between dark and milk chocolate and their impact on health. The research, led by Binkai Liu, a doctoral student at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and funded by the National Institutes of Health, suggests that small choices, such as opting for dark chocolate instead of milk chocolate, could have a positive effect on health.

“Our findings suggest that not all chocolate is created equal,” Liu said. “For anyone who loves chocolate, this is a reminder that making small choices, like choosing dark chocolate over milk chocolate, can make a positive difference to their health.”

Dr. Dariush Mozaffarian, a cardiologist and the director of the Food is Medicine Institute at Tufts University, who was not involved in the study, also supports the idea of incorporating dark chocolate into a healthy diet. He recommends choosing varieties with at least 70% cocoa to maximize the health benefits.

What Are the Health Benefits?

The study revealed a surprising contrast between the effects of dark and milk chocolate on diabetes risk and long-term weight management. Qi Sun, the corresponding author and an associate professor in Nutrition and Epidemiology at Harvard, commented, “We were surprised by the clear split between dark and milk chocolate’s impact on diabetes risk and long-term weight management.”

In a 2023 study by Dr. Mozaffarian and his team, they found that poor diet could be responsible for about 70% of new type 2 diabetes cases globally, equating to approximately 14 million cases annually.

Although dark and milk chocolate have similar levels of calories and saturated fat, the polyphenols found in dark chocolate may help counteract the negative effects of saturated fat and sugar on weight gain and diabetes, according to Dr. Mozaffarian. He and his colleagues hypothesize that the higher cocoa content in dark chocolate could be key to its potential health benefits.

What Is the Recommended Serving?

In the study, participants who consumed at least five servings of dark chocolate each week had a 21% lower risk of developing diabetes compared to those who did not eat dark chocolate. However, Liu advises that dark chocolate should be enjoyed in moderation, as it can be calorie-dense and lead to weight gain if consumed excessively.

She suggests that consuming about 1 ounce of dark chocolate a few times a week can be a good way to include it in a healthy, balanced diet. However, Liu stresses that dark chocolate should not be seen as a “silver bullet” for health.

She emphasizes that overall dietary patterns and lifestyle choices have a much larger impact on long-term health.